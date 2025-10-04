By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

On “Flashback Friday” at Raymond James Stadium, South Florida (4-1, 1-0 American) flashed back to its roots and forward to its future in a 54-26 rout of Charlotte (1-4, 0-2 American). The Bulls opened their 13th season in the American Athletic Conference with a dominant performance that featured 631 yards of offense—including 407 on the ground—and a defense that looked like vintage USF.

Quarterback Byrum Brown led the charge, accounting for five touchdowns: four passing and one rushing. He threw for 211 yards and ran for a career-best 162, marking his sixth career 100-yard rushing game. Brown’s dual-threat brilliance powered a Bulls offense that ran 97 plays and posted the second-highest yardage total under head coach Alex Golesh.

USF celebrated its early years with the “Robo Bull” logo on helmets and midfield, and the defense responded in kind. The Bulls forced Charlotte off the field in three plays or less on six of the 49ers’ first eight possessions, blocked a punt for a safety, and grabbed an interception. Charlotte managed just 13 yards in those eight possessions and committed four turnovers, extending USF’s streak to 13 straight games with a takeaway.

The Bulls struck fast and often, scoring touchdowns of 37, 38, and 10 yards to post 23 first-quarter points—their most in a quarter since a 28-0 start against Tulsa last November. Cartevious Norton, a Charlotte transfer, opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run. Jeremiah Koger, a true freshman, caught his first career pass for a 38-yard touchdown and finished with four catches for 75 yards. Mudia Reuben added a 10-yard touchdown grab, and Nico Gramatica nailed a 43-yard field goal.

Jair Murphy’s blocked punt for a safety and Jarvis Lee’s second interception of the season highlighted a defense that forced four turnovers and held Charlotte to just 13 yards early. LB Jhalyn Shuler led the team with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Despite four turnovers of their own—two interceptions and two fumbles—the Bulls posted 21 explosive plays and controlled the tempo throughout. Charlotte briefly narrowed the gap to 33-18 in the fourth quarter, but Brown’s 13-yard touchdown run sealed the win.

Key Stats

USF posted a 23-0 first-quarter lead, its most since a 28-0 start vs. Tulsa in 2024.

The Bulls ran for 407 yards, fifth-most in program history.

USF has totaled 832 rushing yards vs. Charlotte over the last two seasons.

Both teams committed four turnovers and combined for 18 penalties.

USF ran a season-high 97 plays and totaled 631 yards.

Notables

QB Byrum Brown : 211 passing yards, 162 rushing yards, 5 total TDs.

: 211 passing yards, 162 rushing yards, 5 total TDs. WR Jeremiah Koger : 4 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD (first career reception).

: 4 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD (first career reception). LB Jhalyn Shuler: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

Up Next

South Florida hits the road for another Friday night primetime clash, taking on North Texas in Denton on Oct. 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Mean Green enter unbeaten at 4-0 (1-0 American) and rested after a bye week. The Bulls will look to keep their momentum rolling in pursuit of an AAC title.