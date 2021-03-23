South Florida faces top-seeded NC State for a spot in the “Sweet 16,’ tip off set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2

North Carolina State’s players were a bit concerned whether they’d be able to get their “mojo” back after an extended layoff between games.

And indeed, there were a few anxious moments in the first half of their women’s NCAA Tournament opener against North Carolina A&T.

Turns out the top-seeded Wolfpack’s worries were unfounded. In the end, they easily ousted the Aggies 79-58 on Sunday.

With the first-game rust shaken off, top-seeded North Carolina State advanced to a second-round game today against No. 8 seed South Florida, which defeated Washington State 57-53 in the Mercado Region.

Meanwhile, Elena Tsineke scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, to help South Florida to a 57-53 win over Washington State in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Tsineke’s driving shot, which came soon after a 3-pointer by Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, gave the eighth-seeded Bulls (19-3) a 54-53 lead.

“The season is about to end,” Tsineke said. “You have to get something out of it.”

The ninth-seeded Cougars (12-12) had several chances to overtake South Florida, but Leger-Walker missed two driving shots and was called for traveling, all during the final 1:07. The Bulls hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.