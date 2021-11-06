South Florida hopes to improve and close the season on a winning streak starting tonight against Houston.

By Chris King

It’s a battle of teams from the AAC on the gridiron as they do battle in the Sunshine State. The Houston Cougars are on the road as they make the trip to face the South Florida Bulls Saturday night. Houston stunned #19 SMU 44-37 at home as a one-point favorite in their previous contest last Saturday. South Florida was knocked off 29-14 on the road by East Carolina as a 9.5-point underdog in their most recent game last Thursday. In the all-time series between the teams, the Cougars own a 5-2 advantage and have won the last five meetings. That includes a 56-21 home victory as a 15-point favorite in the most recent meeting on November 14, 2020.

South Florida Bulls Struggling to Put Wins Together

South Florida couldn’t build off their emphatic win over Temple at home as they were dropped on the road by East Carolina last week in their most recent contest. The Bulls failed to cover the line, falling to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the AAC, though they are 4-4 ATS this season. Against East Carolina, South Florida scored twice in 31 seconds to take a 14-6 halftime lead but left their offense in the locker room. In the second half, the Bulls were outscored 23-0 as their six possessions ended with three interceptions, a turnover on downs and two punts. South Florida was outgained 471-391 in total offense, gave up 30 first downs while picking up 19 and lost the time of possession by a 38:22 to 21:38 margin. The Bulls turned the ball over four times, including a pick-six, negating the three takeaways they recorded on defense.

On the season, the Bulls are 113th in the nation in passing offense with 172.4 yards per game while they are 44th in rushing offense with 184.3 yards per contest. South Florida is 106th in the FBS in scoring offense with 22.6 points per game while they are 108th in scoring defense by allowing 31.9 points per contest. Timmy McClain is 74 of 130 passing for 1,000 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while ranking fourth on the team with 217 yards plus a score on the ground. Cade Fortin (20 of 39, 141 yards, two INT, 28 rushing yards) and Katravis Marsh (20 of 41, 231 yards, TD, three INT) have seen action under center as well. Jaren Mangham (108 carries, 483 yards, 13 TD), Kelley Joiner (48 carries, 338 yards, TD) and Brian Battle (44 carries, 263 yards) are 1-2-3 in the run game this season. Darrian Felix (34 carries, 107 yards) has seen his share of work on the ground. Xavier Weaver leads the team with 26 receptions for 471 yards plus two scores while Jimmy Horn Jr. (17 receptions, 183 yards) is the only other player with even 150 receiving yards. Spencer Shrader has hit all 22 extra point attempts and nine of nine field goal tries with a long of 52 this season.

Houston Cougars Look to Keep Rolling

Houston opened the season with a loss to Texas Tech but have rolled to seven straight wins since after upsetting #19 SMU at home last week. The Cougars improved to 7-1 on the season and are 5-0 in the AAC as they look to maintain their perch atop the conference standings. Against SMU, Houston jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter only to see SMU rally to tie the game at 20 before the Cougars took a 23-20 lead at the half. Houston trailed 34-30 after three quarters, led 37-34 late before giving up the tying field goal with 30 seconds to play. The Cougars took the lead and won the game on a 100-yard kick return by Marcus Jones with 17 seconds remaining. Houston held a 489-355 edge in total offense, picked up 23 first downs while allowing 18 and owned a 35:23 to 24:37 advantage in time of possession. Both teams turned the ball over once and both scored on a 100-yard kick return: the Cougars had the last laugh when all was said and done.

On the season, Houston stands 43rd in the nation in passing offense with an average of 258.5 yards per game through the air on the year. The Cougars are 104th of the 130 FBS teams to see action in rushing offense as they average 120.9 yards per contest. Houston is 19th in scoring offense with 37.2 points per game while they stand 24th in the country in scoring defense by allowing 19.8 points per contest. Clayton Tune has completed 161 of 231 passes for 1,839 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. He is fifth on the team in rushing with 23 yards and a score this season. Ike Ogbogu is 17 of 30 for 229 yards and a pair of scores. Alton McCaskill leads the team on the ground with 101 carries for 478 yards and nine scores. Ta’Zhawn Henry (63 carries, 230 yards, four TD) and Mulbah Car (42 carries, 156 yards) are next in line on the ground. Nathaniel Dell leads the team with 48 catches for 675 yards and seven scores on the year. Christian Trahan (27 grabs, 301 yards, two TD), KeSean Carter (20 catches, 208 yards, TD) and Jeremy Singleton (14 receptions, 256 yards, three TD) are the other players with more than 200 receiving yards on the season. Dalton Witherspoon has hit all 34 extra point attempts but is nine of 15 on field goals with a long of 50 this season. Kyle Ramsey has connected on all three extra points and has not attempted a field goal this season.

South Florida may be a .500 team ATS this season but the fact remains that the team has struggled mightily when it comes to putting games in the win column on the field. The Bulls are 2-6 this season and they have to face a Houston team that has won seven straight games. We know that the Cougars can pile up points this season and they are facing a South Florida team that struggles to stop anyone. Not only are the Bulls 108th in scoring defense, they are 120th in total defense, 105th in passing defense and 120th in rush defense this season. Those numbers add up to a big offensive performance for Houston as they cruise to a victory here.

Prediction: Houston Cougars -12.5

