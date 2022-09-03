South Florida hosts No. 25 ranked BYU as the Bulls look to start the 2022 season with a statement win.

By- Picks and Parlays

The South Florida Bulls get set to host the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The Bulls won just 2 games last season going 2-10. South Florida went 1-7 in conference games and averaged just 23 points per game. The Bulls are looking to get back into a bowl game where they are 6-4 in 10 bowl invites.

The South Florida Bulls will start transfer QB Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon had a great season running the Baylor offensive last season. Bohanon threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for 9. Jeff Scott remain as the head coach but must show improvement this season.

The BYU Cougars went 10-3 last season. The Cougars averaged 33 points last season which was 24th best in college football. BYU lost in the Independence Bowl last year to UAB. The Cougars will have Jaren Hall running the offense. The QB threw for 20 touchdowns last season with 5 interceptions.

BYU’s first game of the season will be their easiest of their first seven games. The Cougars will take on Baylor, Oregon, and Notre Dame in their first few weeks of the season. BYU will start the season as the #25 team but will have the fight for their life to start in the rankings.

Recent Betting Trends

Bulls are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 vs. INDEP.

Bulls are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games.

Cougars are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games.

Cougars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.

Free NCAAF Pick:

South Florida Bulls +12.5

This is a good spot to take a home underdog. The South Florida Bulls are a different built team this season from a year ago. The Bulls expect to be more competitive this season with their new start QB Gerry Bohanon. Take those points at home with the Bulls. Final Score Prediction, BYU Cougars win but the South Florida Bulls cover ATS 34-28.

