South Florida opens a tough 2021 season optimistic and ready for NC State tonight on ACC Network,

Winnersandwhiners.com

The South Florida Bulls hope for better days under second-year head coach Jeff Frost when kick-starting their 2021 season on Thursday night against the NC State Wolfpack. In his first year with the team, Frost’s Bulls finished the season with a pitiful 1-8 record with their lone victory coming against The Citadel at Raymond Jones Stadium. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack finished their year with an 8-4 record and a 21-23 loss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Can the Bulls keep Fortin clean?

If this game ends with Cade Fortin’s jersey looking like he’s been rolling around in the grass all day, then it’ll be clear that the Bulls didn’t have a good day. It’s hard to score points when the quarterback is on his back doing snow angels in the dirt.

So the offensive line needs to step up in a big way on Thursday.

Yes, I’m talking about the same unit that allowed an average 3.33 sacks per game last season. If Fortin can stay upright, he’ll at least have a shot at getting the ball to some of his playmakers at receiver. Bryce Miller, Omarion Dollison and Latrell Williams will all be back in the lineup for the Bulls this season. So that’ll at least give Fortin a strong core of reliable, veterans to throw to downfield.

North Carolina State gave up the most long scrimmage plays in their conference last season. So things could get interesting if Fortin has time in the pocket.

But South Florida’s defense is so, so bad.

They allowed an average 39.9 points per game last season, and opposing teams were 50 percent against them in converting third downs. That’s a recipe for disaster against most teams, much less one that finished well above .500 win percentage.

Time to unleash Zonovan

There’s no need for the Wolfpack to get cute in this game.

Quarterback Devin Leary should walk up to the line, call for the snap and hand the ball off to running back Zonovan Knight.

Rinse, wash and repeat.

Knight powered his way for 788 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season. So there is hope he can reach that 1,000-yard milestone in 2021. He should have no trouble piling up the stats against a Bulls team that allowed an average 212.33 rushing yards per game last season. There were enough leaks along that defensive front to sink a battleship.

But Leary is also stepping into the spotlight with former South Florida quarterback, Bailey Hockman, now playing at Middle Tennessee. That’s a great thing if he’s able to limit the turnovers. The last thing the Wolfpack need is beating themselves against a team they’re clearly superior to on both sides of the ball.

The defense should have its way with South Florida’s flimsy offensive front. They can wreak some serious havoc if they can consistently give Cade Fortin happy feet in the pocket.

Full-Game Side Bet

Insiders Status: INACTIVE

Join for free today to get access!Rating:

Cade Fortin should bring a life vest for this game because he’s about to get lost in a sea of red. The inability to slow down the pass rush was one of the biggest factors that led to Jeff Frost’s Bulls finishing the season with a 1-8 record in 2020.

Sure, they have plenty of veteran options for Fortin to throw to at receiver, but it’s hard to hit targets when you’re running for your life in the offensive backfield. North Carolina State has defensive issues of their own, but they’ve shown the ability to generate heat up front.

They’ve also shown the ability to chew up yards on the ground with running back Zonovan Smith in the lineup. He better bring a bib on Thursday night because he’s about to eat up some yards against this pitiful Bulls defensive front. The ability to run the ball consistently will make standing in the pocket a breeze for Devin Leary and the offense, as they’ll be able to keep the Bulls off balance throughout this contest.

I’m laying the big points and taking NC State.

Prediction: NC State Wolfpack (-18)

Be sure to check out WinnersandWhiners.com for the latest gaming information

Born in Germany and raised in the beautiful state of Tennessee, Jordy McElroy is a storyteller of sports, a sports betting enthusiast, and a semi-deep thinker. Being a New England Patriots fan means he’s a six-time Super Bowl winner as well, which means you’d have to be a fool to ignore his advice. Prior to joining our team here at Winners & Whiners, Jordy’s work appeared on CNN.com, FOX Sports, Bleacher Report, USA TODAY, and BJPenn.com. There are no beaches where he comes from — just rolling hills, green valleys, and all the Sun Drop you can drink.