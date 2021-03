If you are looking for upsets this is not where you are going to find them. South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and Maryland are four of the best teams in the country and they should all be headed to the next round.

1. No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m., (ABC)

2. No. 5 Missouri State vs. No. 1 Stanford, 3 p.m., (ABC)

3. No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 2 Louisville, 7 p.m., (ESPN)

4. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 2 Maryland, 9 p.m., (ESPN)