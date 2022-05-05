Tampa, St. Leo, Florida Southern, Rollins, Nova Southeastern and Lynn dominate the D-II College Baseball Rankings.

When it comes to NCAA Division II South Region rankings the Sunshine State Conference dominates the rankings. University of Tampa holds down the top spot with St. Leo at number 3, Rollins ranked 5th, Florida Southern is at 6th Nova Southeastern is the 7th ranked team with Lynn at number 10, all members of the Sunshine State Conference.

SOUTH 1 Tampa 33-8 30-8 2 Valdosta St. 27-12 27-12 3 Saint Leo 30-14 28-14 4 Montevallo 33-12 29-12 5 Rollins 31-11 25-11 6 Fla. Southern 26-18 24-15 7 Nova Southeastern 31-11 19-11 8 Delta St. 26-13 23-12 9 Lee 24-21 24-21 10 Lynn 25-18 19-16