Thanksgiving Weekend Football: Gators host FSU with both teams needing to win to be bowl eligible.

It has been less than a week since Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen and today the Gators host their rivals from Florida State with both teams fighting to become bowl eligible. Both teams fell far short of expectations and they enter this year’s battle sporting 5-6 records.

It seems to have been forever since this rivalry meant what it did back in theb1990 and 2000 when both these teams were ranked when they faced off and the winner of this game played in the title game in six of those 10 years.

There can be no denying that Florida has a big edge in the skill department but that has not translated into wins. Their only win since October 9th against Vanderbilt was two weeks back to the Samford Bulldogs of the FCS. That game against a lower-tier opponent wasn’t exactly a blowout and they allowed Samford to score 52 points. If they allow a 4-7 FCS team to score 52 points, then FSU should have a field day against this defense.

Meanwhile, Florida will wait to see who their next head coach will be and Florida State will hope to build off a win at “The Swamp.”