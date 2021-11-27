Thanksgiving Weekend Football: Michigan vs Ohio State, and Alabama vs Auburn highlight rivalry Saturday.

So much to be decided heading into this week’s Thanksgiving college football feast.

Let’s sort it out, conference by conference.

Atlantic Coast Conference: No. 20 Pitt is locked into the conference championship game and will face No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 24 North Carolina State or Clemson. Wake is in with a win. N.C. State takes the Atlantic Division with a win and a Wake loss. If both lose, Clemson gets to the ACC championship for a seventh straight season.

American Athletic Conference: No. 4 Cincinnati will play No. 19 Houston. Where the game will be played will be determined by whether the Bearcats win Friday at East Carolina.

Big Ten: The winner of Michigan-Ohio State takes the East. Wisconsin takes the West with a victory and Iowa takes it if the Badgers lose and the Hawkeyes win. If both lose, that opens the door for Minnesota and also makes Purdue’s result relevant, though the Boilermakers can’t win the division.

No. 1 Georgia (minus 35 1/2) at Georgia Tech

Since the Yellowjackets beat the Bulldogs in Kirby Smart’s first season as coach, Georgia has won three straight by an average of 33 points … GEORGIA 45-7.

No. 2 Ohio State (minus 9 1/2) at No. 6 Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 as Michigan coach against the Buckeyes. Is this the year he breaks through? … OHIO STATE 38-31.

No. 3 Alabama (minus 19 1/2) at Auburn

Tide has lost three of its last four trips to Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Tigers come in on a three-game losing streak that’s taken a lot of the juice out of the Iron Bowl … ALABAMA 31-14.

No. 5 Notre Dame (minus 19 1/2) at Stanford

Cardinal (3-8) trying to avoid worst season since 2006 … NOTRE DAME 35-13.

No. 10 Oklahoma (plus 4 1/2) at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Sooners have dominated Bedlam, going 14-2 since Mike Gundy has been coaching the Cowboys … OKLAHOMA 28-27.

Texas Tech (plus 14 1/2) at No. 9 Baylor

Are the Bears going to be back in the market for a head coach? Dave Aranda is drawing interest from all over … BAYLOR 35-17.

Oregon State (plus 7 1/2) at No. 11 Oregon

Ducks are 2-2 against the Beavers under Mario Cristobal … OREGON 31-24.

Penn State (minus 1 1/2) at No. 12 Michigan State

Nittany Lions can’t run the ball but might not have to against the Spartans’ leaky secondary … PENN STATE 27-24.

No. 13 BYU (minus 6 1/2) at Southern California

Trojans don’t appear to have much fight left for this lost season … BYU 42-31.

No. 14 Texas A&M (minus 6 1/2) at LSU

Could be Ed Orgeron’s last game as Tigers coach, unless they go to a bowl … TEXAS A&M 27-17.

No. 15 UTSA (minus 10 1/2) at North Texas

Roadrunners trying to stay unbeaten … UTSA 28-14.

No. 18 Wisconsin (minus 6 1/2) at Minnesota

The most played rivalry in major college football with 130 meetings … WISCONSIN 23-17.

No. 19 Houston (minus 32 1/2) at UConn

Former AAC rivals, which sounds weird … HOUSTON 42-14.

No. 20 Pittsburgh (minus 13 1/2) at Syracuse

Orange have lost two straight and are still one victory short of bowl eligibility … PITTSBURGH 28-20.

No. 21 Wake Forest (minus 4 1/2) at Boston College

With QB Phil Jurkovec back for BC, Eagles have a chance to play spoiler … BOSTON COLLEGE 35-31.

Louisiana-Monroe (plus 21 1/2) at No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajuns won the rivalry game by 50 last season … LOUISIANA 42-17.

TWITTER REQUESTS

Clemson (minus 11 1/2) at South Carolina — @treys842

Tigers have won six straight in the Palmetto Bowl, the last four by blowouts … CLEMSON 28-14.

Western Kentucky (plus 1 1/2) at Marshall— @philip_runyon

With just an average game, Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe could reach 5,000 yards passing and 50 TD passes … WESTERN KENTUCKY 35-31.