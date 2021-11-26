Thanksgiving Weekend Football: The Bulls could make their season with a win over UCF in today’s War on I-4

3:30 pm today in Orlando we have the annual War on I-4 as the UCF Knights 7-4 battle the South Florida Bulls 2-9. This been a tough year for both teams as South Florida had hoped their very young team would be more of a force in the AAC while the Knights thought they would be battling for the conference title with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

According to Free Picks and Parlays here some of the things to keep an eye on for today’s game.

Timmy McClain has passed for 1,534 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bulls’ signal-caller has been sacked 12 times. Jaren Mangham is the leading rusher for South Florida with 560 yards and 15 touchdowns, while the leading receiver is Xavier Weaver with 640 yards and two touchdown receptions. On defense, linebacker Antonio Grier is the leading tackler with 72 and Grier is also the leader in quarterback sacks with 3.0.

The UCF Knights improved to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the American Athletic Conference following a 49-17 victory over the Connecticut Huskies. UCF quarterback Mikey Keene passed for 208 yards with two touchdowns, while running back Johnny Richardson gained 147 yards and one touchdown. UCF gained 537 yards of total offense and held Connecticut to 301 yards of total offense and forced three Huskies turnovers.

UCF will work hard to earn its eighth victory of the season as the Knights want the best bowl game possible while South Florida cannot qualify for bowl season play. South Florida has lost each of its last 11 straight up on the road. Mikey Keene and the UCF offense is coming off a strong performance against Connecticut and will look to continue that scoring at the expense of South Florida on Saturday. Final Score Prediction, UCF Knights win and cover ATS 49-12.