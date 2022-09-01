The 2022 College Football Season Starts tonight with UCF in action USF and Florida on Saturday with FSU playing Sunday

College football 2022 starts for real tonight with West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt on ESPN while over in Orlando on ESPN+ it is South Carolina State at UCF both starting at 7PM. Saturday ON ACC Network Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami meanwhile ESPNU at 4PM the Bulls open the season with No. 25 BYU at South Florida, later in the day it will be No. 7 Utah at Florida in The Swamp 7PM on ESPN.
Sunday it will be Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 the primetime game is a real big time ACC VS SEC showdown and a key game for the Seminoles in New Orleans as Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
HERE IS A LIST OF THE KEY GAMES FROM NCAA.COM
College football schedule: Game times, TV channels
All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 1
St. Francis (PA) at Akron | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Ball State at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN
South Carolina State at UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | FS1
Bryant at FIU | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Long Island University at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Penn State at Purdue | 8 p.m. | FOX
Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama A&M at UAB | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at Missouri | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
New Mexico State at Minnesota | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Northern Arizona at Arizona State | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Cal Poly at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Friday, Sept. 2
Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
William & Mary at Charlotte | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Temple at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Tennessee Tech at Kansas | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois at Indiana | 8 p.m. | FS1
TCU at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
South Dakota State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1
Buffalo at Maryland | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan | 12 p.m. | ABC
Rutgers at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
North Carolina at Appalachian State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 13 NC State at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Delaware at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Richmond at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
SE Missouri State at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Arizona at San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
North Dakota at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Norfolk State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Tulsa at Wyoming | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 24 Houston at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 25 BYU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Nicholls at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN3
Morgan State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Florida Atlantic at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at No. 14 USC | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Mercer at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Elon at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Army at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Liberty at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1
UMass at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Albany at No. 10 Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Grambling at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Memphis at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Georgia State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
SMU at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Murray State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
Louisville at Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Idaho at Washington State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Boise State at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kent State at Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Sunday, Sept. 4
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Monday, Sept. 5