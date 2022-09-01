The 2022 College Football Season Starts tonight with UCF in action USF and Florida on Saturday with FSU playing Sunday

College football 2022 starts for real tonight with West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt on ESPN while over in Orlando on ESPN+ it is South Carolina State at UCF both starting at 7PM. Saturday ON ACC Network Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami meanwhile ESPNU at 4PM the Bulls open the season with No. 25 BYU at South Florida, later in the day it will be No. 7 Utah at Florida in The Swamp 7PM on ESPN.

Sunday it will be Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 the primetime game is a real big time ACC VS SEC showdown and a key game for the Seminoles in New Orleans as Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

HERE IS A LIST OF THE KEY GAMES FROM NCAA.COM

College football schedule: Game times, TV channels

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 1

St. Francis (PA) at Akron | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Ball State at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN

South Carolina State at UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | FS1

Bryant at FIU | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Long Island University at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Penn State at Purdue | 8 p.m. | FOX

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at UAB | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at Missouri | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

New Mexico State at Minnesota | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northern Arizona at Arizona State | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Cal Poly at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

BRAGGING RIGHTS: Teams with the most national titles

Friday, Sept. 2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

William & Mary at Charlotte | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Temple at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Tennessee Tech at Kansas | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Indiana | 8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

South Dakota State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1

Buffalo at Maryland | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan | 12 p.m. | ABC

Rutgers at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

North Carolina at Appalachian State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Delaware at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Richmond at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

SE Missouri State at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona at San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

North Dakota at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Norfolk State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Tulsa at Wyoming | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 24 Houston at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 25 BYU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Nicholls at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Morgan State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Florida Atlantic at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at No. 14 USC | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Mercer at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Elon at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Army at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1

UMass at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Albany at No. 10 Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Memphis at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

SMU at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Murray State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Louisville at Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Idaho at Washington State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Boise State at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kent State at Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

TOP 25: How the preseason AP Poll predicts the College Football Playoff

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Sept. 5

No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta) | 8 p.m. | ESPN