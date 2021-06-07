The Bulls game with South Alabama stopped by rain and today at noon they will play as South Florida needs one win to advance

So far the South Florida Bulls remain unbeaten in the Gainesville Regional having defeated two of college baseball’s most respected programs the home team Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. They now find themselves just a win away from advancing to the Super Regional in Austin, Texas but first, they have to win one game against a South Alabama team that also beat the Gators and the Canes.

South Florida’s NCAA Gainesville Regional championship round game vs. South Alabama was suspended by inclement weather on Sunday night, with the Jaguars leading the Bulls 4-0 in the fifth inning at Florida Ballpark.

The game will be resumed beginning at 12:06 a.m. Central on Monday. If South Alabama wins, the two teams will play a winner-take-all regional championship game immediately afterward.

Listen to all the action here on BULLS UNLIMITED on iHeart Radio