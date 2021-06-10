The University of Tampa advances to the D-II World College World Series with a 5-2 win over Northwest Nazarene.

University of Tampa starter Nik Constantakos, who made his first start of the season May 29 in the regional tournament, allowed just two hits in six innings as the Spartans beat Northwest Nazarene 5-2 to advance in the NCAA Division II College World Series. The win gives the defending Champion Spartans a rematch with top-seeded Central Missouri Thursday in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament.

The University of Tampa vs. Central Missouri, 2 p.m. Thursday and can be seen at NCAA.com