The Women’s NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament: The Bulls, Knights, Seminoles, and Eagles are headed to “The Big Dance.”

The wait is over South Florida, Florida State, Central Florida and Florida Gulf Coast are all headed to the 2020-2021 Women’s NCAA Division I National Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness. This year’s tournament will take place in its entirety in the San Antonio area due to the COVID pandemic.

For the record Stanford, UConn, North Carolina State, and South Carolina were awarded No. 1 seeds, with Stanford earning the top overall seed. If you want the bracket for the Tournament click here, and if you want a complete schedule of the games then click here.

All women’s tournament games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. The highest seeded team from the Sunshine State are the 19th-ranked USF Bulls (18-3), who won the program’s first conference regular-season and tournament crowns.

The Bulls begin NCAA Tournament play Sunday as a No. 8 seed in the Mercado Region in San Antonio, Texas. The Bulls face No. 9 Washington State (12-11) Sunday night at 9:30 on ESPN2.

For South Florida the good news, bad news situation plays out something like this. If they beat Washington State then their likely prize is a game against top-seeded North Carolina State (20-2), who won the ACC Tournament Championship by upsetting N0. ranked Louisville.

Hey, but Cinderella stories with upset wins are what makes March Madness fun.

In Tallahassee going to the NCAA Tournament has become a habit as for the eighth consecutive year, Florida State women’s basketball team is headed to The Big Dance.

It wasn’t a question whether FSU (10-8, 9-7 in ACC) would make the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, but where the Seminoles would be seeded.

FSU gets a No. 9 seed in the Hemisfair Region. The Seminoles will face No. 8 seed Oregon State (11-7) in Sunday’s first-round game on ESPN2.

In Orlando the team that fell short of beating the Bulls in AAC Finals are headed to the Big Dance as well. UCF women’s basketball team will take on Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights (16-4, 12-2 AAC) earned the No. 10 seed in the Alamo Region and will face the No. 7-seed Wildcats (15-8, 11-7 Big Ten) Monday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. Both teams qualified as at-large selections.

Last but not least we the pride of Ft. Myers, the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team who had to wait a year for its NCAA tournament fate.

Not because of anything the Eagles did not do a year ago. Like all of the other men’s and women’s basketball teams with NCAA hopes, 30-3 FGCU never got the chance due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGCU (26-2), which has won 25 straight games, received a No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 in the River Walk Regional. Like the men’s tournament with all of that being in the Indianapolis area, the women’s tournament will be in San Antonio and surrounding sites, and begins Sunday.