This is a day when the cream will indeed rise to the top as you can expect UConn, Baylor and NC State to roll on to the Elete Eight. The only battle will be Texas A&M facing a talented Arizona team, that one is a toss up.

1. No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 1 UConn, 1 p.m., (ABC)

2. No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 2 Baylor, 3 p.m., (ABC}

3. No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 1 NC State, 6 p.m., (ESPN2)

4. No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 2 Texas A&M, 8 p.m., (ESPN2)