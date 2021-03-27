Today’s Sweet 16 starting times and networks, early games on CBS, and the night games are on TBS.

Today will be a day for Cinderella and we will see if Loyola of Chicago can make another run to the Final as they take on Oregon State in the Sweet 16 opener on CBS. Baylor has been a strong team all season and they hope to get by a very talented Villanova team, while Oral Roberts is hoping that the clock does not strike midnight on them as they look to continue their giant killer roll when they face Arkansas and the nightcap tonight has Houston looking to prove they are a worthy 2 seed against an overachieving Syracuse team.

Sweet 16 games

Saturday, March 27

(12) Oregon State vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(5) Villanova vs. (1) Baylor

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (3) Arkansas

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (2) Houston