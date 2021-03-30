Tonight the Men’s Tournament features Gonzaga faces USC while the nightcap features UCLA takes on Michigan all on TBS

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-0) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (25-7), West Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis: Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. EDT on TBS

This game features a few potential NBA lottery picks in USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert. … Gonzaga is seeking to become the first team to make it to the Final Four unbeaten since Kentucky in 2015. There hasn’t been an unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. … Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring (91.8) and field-goal percentage (.551). … USC is chasing its first Final Four appearance since 1954.

No. 1 seed Michigan (23-4) vs. No. 11 seed UCLA (21-9), East Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. EDT on TBS

Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot just 22.6% (12 of 53) from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. … Michigan is chasing its third Final Four appearance since 2013. The Wolverines lost in the championship game in 2013 and 2018. … UCLA is the first team to go from the First Four to the Elite Eight since the 2011 VCU team, which went on to reach the Final Four. … UCLA is back in a regional final for the first time since earning three straight Final Four berths from 2006-08.