UCF wants to keep things moving forward as they face a Temple is looking to get back in the win column.

Written By Nathaniel Reeves

AAC foes will square off on Saturday afternoon when the UCF Knights take on the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. UCF is coming off of a dominant 24-7 victory over the Memphis Tigers last Thursday to cash in as a 2.5-point home favorite and improve to 4-3 (2-2 AAC) this season. Temple is 3-4 (1-2 AAC) on the year after losing 34-14 to the South Florida Bulls over the weekend as a two-point road underdog.

The Knights lead the all-time series 6-2 thanks to a four-game winning streak over Temple, including a 38-13 victory in Orlando last season.

UCF’s defense dominates in much-needed win

With the offense struggling due to injuries, it was the UCF defense stepping up last Thursday with its best performance in recent memory to help the Knights beat Memphis and get back above .500 for the season. Brandon Johnson and Ryan O’Keefe each caught touchdown passes in the first quarter to give UCF a lead it would never relinquish as Memphis’ only points came early in the second, with O’Keefe adding some insurance in the third on a 31-yard scoring run.

Filling in for the injured Dillon Gabriel, Mikey Keene completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 63 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Joey Gatewood had 17 yards and a touchdown on just two throws. The running game did most of the work with Isaiah Bowser racking up 26 carries for 111 yards, while O’Keefe had 41 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine touches. UCF’s defense was terrific, holding Memphis to 292 total yards while forcing four turnovers.

“Just having fun,” defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant said to 247sports after his huge game with three tackles for loss and two sacks. “That’s all it is. Beginning of the season when I came in, it was ‘I gotta get a sack, get a sack, get a sack.’ Then I had a conversation with mom one day and she said ‘go out there and have fun’ and I forgot about all of that other stuff. We are getting better as a team, the lows made us stronger, and we can build off of it. It’s a big confidence booster.”

The Knights have not been a good team to bet on against the spread at 2-5, with their only win prior to last Thursday coming in a blowout victory over FCS Bethune-Cookman in early September. Overs are 5-2 for the Knights, although two of their last three games have gone under the betting total after the contest against Memphis didn’t even get halfway to 63.5 points.

UCF is putting up 32.7 points and 420.3 yards per game in the first season under head coach Gus Malzahn, although things have been trending in the wrong direction since Gabriel was injured at the end of the third game of the season. The Knights defense still has below average marks despite the great showing last Thursday, allowing 28.6 points and 371.6 yards per game overall.

In four full games as the starter, Keene has completed 70 of 114 pass attempts for 631 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Bowser has 90 carries for 405 yards and six touchdowns, while O’Keefe is the team’s leading receiver at 41 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven carries for 124 yards and a score. Quadric Bullard is a standout on the UCF defense with 46 tackles including three for a loss, one sack, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Gabriel suffered a broken clavicle and is out indefinitely, although the injury did not require surgery. Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, who was UCF’s top pass catcher through three games with 234 yards and two touchdowns, has been out since with a leg injury, while Dionte Marks is also dealing with a leg problem. Starting defensive tackle Rickey Barber is questionable this weekend for an undisclosed reason. Senior defensive lineman Kalia Davis is out for the season with a knee injury after recording 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack in five games.

Temple’s defense shredded in second straight blowout loss

The Owls now face an uphill battle for bowl eligibility after getting blown out in a seemingly winnable game against struggling South Florida to fall below .500 on the year. Randle Jones finally got the Owls on the board with 4:38 to go in the first half on a 70-yard touchdown reception and Edward Saydee’s short scoring run just after the break made it a 17-14 game, but that would be it for the Temple offense as the Bulls gradually pulled away behind a dominant rushing attack.

D’Wan Mathis completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding five carries for 22 yards to finish just shy of being the team’s leading rusher for the game. Jones had a standout performance with four catches for 100 yards including the long touchdown. It was a thorough domination with South Florida outgaining Temple 526-231, as the Bulls went for over 400 yards on the ground alone.

“A lot of it was, we weren’t getting off on blocks,” head coach Rod Carey said to The Temple News. “ We were playing high at times and certainly threw the kitchen sink at him with everything in our repertoire as far as scheme, but we need to help them more as coaches and we need to play better as players.”

The Owls have not fared well against the spread at 2-5, with their last cover coming three weeks ago in an upset win over Memphis as an 11-point underdog. Overs are 4-3 for the Owls after last weekend’s game went under the betting total of 54.5 points to snap a run of two straight overs.

It’s been a struggle for Temple on both sides of the ball, with the offense averaging 22 points and 327.3 yards per game so far this year. Temple’s defense grades out even worse at 117th in scoring at 33.9 points per game allowed, with opponents racking up an average of 376.4 yards per contest.

Mathis, a transfer from Georgia, has battled through injuries to complete 93 of 153 pass attempts for 1,065 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 66 yards and a score on the ground. Saydee is the team’s leading rusher at 45 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns in addition to putting up 10 catches for 107 yards, while Jones is a standout on the struggling offense with 18 receptions for 340 yards and three scores. Yvandy Rigby is the leader of the Temple defense with 37 tackles including 4.5 for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.

The Owls are dealing with significant injury concerns, headlined by one of their best defensive players in senior safety Amir Tyler, who is out indefinitely with a lower body issue. Temple’s secondary could be further shorthanded, as leading tackler M.J. Griffin is questionable along with starting corner Keyshawn Paul and safety DaeSean Winston, all for undisclosed reasons. Starting offensive lineman Michael Niese is also questionable with an undisclosed injury. Tight end David Martin-Robinson suffered a shoulder injury early in the season and has been out of the starting lineup, while running back Iverson Clement left the team for personal reasons.

While this is certainly a flawed UCF team at the moment, the Knights showed they still have some potential for the rest of the season with the big win over Memphis and can handle an opponent in Temple who is struggling badly on both sides of the ball. Injuries have caught up to the Owls, who have been blown out in two straight weeks, and the Temple offense ultimately won’t be able to do enough to keep within two scores on Saturday.

After getting demolished on the ground last weekend at South Florida, the Owls are now giving up 5.2 yards per rush attempt against FBS competition to rank 114th nationally. That will help take some of the pressure off of the struggling UCF passing game, and the Knights can simply feed the workhorse Bowser along with backup Johnny Richardson, who has been more explosive with 58 carries for 364 yards.

The real problems for Temple will be on the other side of the ball, as it is averaging just 5.1 yards per play and has been held to 14 or fewer points by four of the six FBS teams it has faced this season. UCF’s defense will build on its success from last week against an overmatched opponent, and the Knights will be efficient enough on the ground to pull away from the Owls in the second half.

Prediction: UCF -10.5

Nathaniel Reeves is an avid sports fan with degrees in journalism from the University of Washington and statistics from Western Washington University. He’s always had a passion for applying statistical analysis to sports betting and has successfully handicapped college football, college basketball, and Esports for years. Nathaniel has endured being a lifelong fan of the Seattle Mariners, along with the Seattle Seahawks, UW Huskies and soon to be Seattle Kraken. He has been a very successful sports bettor the last several years and we are thrilled that Nate has chosen to bring his talents to us here at Winners & Whiners. You would be very wise to follow him daily.

