University of Tampa Women’s Basketball Team Makes the DII Elite Eight

NDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced its pairings for the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Quarterfinals, matching the University of Tampa against defending national champion Glenville State University in the Elite Eight. The Spartans and Lady Pioneers will meet on Monday at 9:30 p.m., in St. Joseph’s Mo.

Tampa is 33-1 on the season, with the wins total representing a new school record. The South Region champions have won 22 straight games and are a perfect 12-0 away from the Bob Martinez Athletics Center this season. UT defeated Tuskegee, Lee and Eckerd by a combined 63 points in the region, which it hosted for the first time in program history.

Glenville State repeats as Atlantic Regional champions and advances to the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the program’s history. The Lady Pioneers are 32-2 on the season after going 35-1 in last year’s national title run.

The winner of the game will advance to the national semifinals, which is set for Wednesday, March 22. The winner of the game will face-off against the winner of the Ashland, Texas-Tyler matchup. Click here for the complete bracket.