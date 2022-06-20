The Most Exciting Upcoming Sporting Events of 2022

Meta: Major sporting events are drawing in crowds again, and we’re so excited! Here are the best upcoming sports events of 2022.

Sports Calendar 2022

It’s been a challenging few years for sportspeople and sports fans. Travel and gathering restrictions had taken attending sports events with a mass of fans completely off the table, but thankfully for us, they’re finally back! Both fans and sportspeople can go back to their regular schedules at last in terms of participating in and attending the sports events that they love. Your favorite online sportsbook probably has all the info on the most immediate upcoming events loaded so that you can bet on the outcomes. Still, we’ve put together a list of the most exciting forthcoming sporting events of the whole year so that you can plan ahead. Read on for the details.

July and August

The summer normally is slowest part of the sports year but that does not mean there aren’t big ticket events. However, Wimbledon begins on June 27th through, Jul 10th and the following week we stay in the U.K. The Open Championship will be held at St. Andrews the birthplace of golf from July 14th through the 17th.

On July 19th it is the Major League Baseball All Star Game and that begins the official start of run for the playoffs. The Aug 4th starts the of the NFL preseason with the annual Hall Of Fame Game – Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars.

European soccer gets started in August led by The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5/6/7. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have an 11-week break between the seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

College football gets underway at the end the month is the start in August as well as the US Open tennis tournament and stretches into the first weekend of September.

The full college football season starts the first weekend of September with the National Football League starting their season a week later.

Rugby World Sevens, from September 9th to September 11th.

Though rugby isn’t currently a massive draw in the states, for many countries in the world, any form of rugby event is something that’s entirely unmissable. The International Rugby Board organizes and hosts the Sevens (a tournament played by, as the name implies, seven international teams) every fourth year. The title bestowed upon the cup that the winners are awarded, the Melrose cup, comes from the town where the first evens tournament was hosted: Melrose in Scotland. Since 1993, this tournament has dominated the calendar of rugby fans worldwide, and in 2009, women’s teams finally got the chance to start participating. While the tournament’s timing has changed a few times since its inception, fans are delighted that they finally get to see it played again this year.

World Track Championships, from October 12th to October 16th.

The Union Cycliste Internationale presents the World Track Championships for cyclists once every year. The various disciplines under the umbrella of cycling all come together for the competition; the keirin, individual pursuit, time trial, points race, sprint, team sprint, team pursuit madison, and omnium races which are all for male and family competitors. These championships have been held every year since 1983 and were initially only for amateur cyclists. In 1893, the competition separated into professional and amateur contests, which continued until 1993. Since then, both classes of riders have competed together in open format races.

Image by Riccardo via Pexels

FIFA World Cup, from November 21st to December 18th.

The FIFA World Cup holds the honor of being the most viewed sporting event in the entire world. Every year over thirty billion soccer fans tune in to watch the beautiful game player on some of the best pitches in existence. Of course, we all know that thirty billion people is an impossible amount since the world’s population is only 7.9 billion, so let us explain. Fans who tune in to watch more than one game are counted individually and known as an “accumulated audience.” The 2022 tournament will take place in Qatar.

Conclusion

Be sure to mark these events down on your calendar. Be there or be square!