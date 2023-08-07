USF Football ‘s Starting Quarterback Competition Intensifies Among Close QB Room

By –Joey Johnston Athletics Senior Writer

By all accounts, the USF football quarterback room is a brotherhood. The players root for each other. They study together while finding ways to pick apart opposing defenses. They crack jokes and blow off steam from the practice field.

Make no mistake, though. It’s a competition. And in this fierce backdrop, there’s always going to be a big brother.

Gerry Bohanon

He’s senior Gerry Bohanon , 23, who once helped Baylor to the Sugar Bowl. Last season, his first at USF, wasn’t quite as sweet. Just as he found his rhythm, just when the Bulls were clicking in the seventh game of the year against Tulane, Bohanon suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

“I was almost like a coach on the sideline after that,” Bohanon said. “Trying to help out my little brother.”

That’s redshirt freshman Byrum Brown , 18, who has flashed a megawatt smile from the moment he arrived at USF, where he began 2022 as a fourth-string that was not anticipated to see action. But by the end of last season, after injuries to Bohanon and Katravis Marsh , he was the starter. In two games, he completed his first 21 pass attempts and nearly led an upset of UCF, pushing the Bulls ahead on a riveting 42-yard touchdown run with seven minutes to play.

“The way Byrum played, it didn’t surprise me one bit,” Bohanon said. “He had his preparation and work ethic down from the first day. He’s a young kid who walked in here preparing to be the starter.”

Will Brown become the starter this season?

Or will Bohanon, who says he’s now healthy, maintain the offensive reins?

Could Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie or newly arrived freshman Israel Carter be a factor?

The quarterback competition is ALWAYS the top story in training camp, whether it’s a high-school team or a seasoned NFL squad. The storylines at USF are no different. First-year Bulls coach Alex Golesh said he has no preconceived notions and he’s curious how things will play out heading into USF’s Sept. 2 season opener at Western Kentucky.

Golesh said he hopes to know a starter — at least internally — after USF has scrimmaged twice. He doesn’t expect to make a formal announcement, so the world (and the Hilltoppers) will be guessing until the first snap.

“I went through it at the previous place (Tennessee),” Golesh said. “I thought I knew (who would win the job) and I was wrong. So, I’m humble enough to admit that, too.

“Like every single spot, you’re going to get evaluated every single day. The quarterback spot is a little unique. I think the quarterback has to be the leader in a lot of facets. But I also think until the quarterback wins some games, it’s really hard to say he’s the leader. You’ve got to build equity.”

Byrum Brown

Despite the injury, which prevented him from throwing during spring drills, Bohanon said he feels “like I’m in a good spot.”

“I took a lot of interest in spring ball,” Bohanon said. “A lot of mental reps. I know the offense. My (shoulder) feels good. I’m excited for fall camp because it’s physical practice. It has been a process to get to this point, but I feel ready.

“It’s frustrating because when I got hurt (against Tulane), I was feeling like we were going to make a run. But that’s football.”

Brown took most of the spring snaps and said he feels comfortable in Golesh’s up-tempo offense.

“I feel like it fits my skill-set nicely,” Brown said. “It allows you to get the ball into the hands to the playmakers, which is ultimately a quarterback’s main job.

“Competition is competition. I can’t remember a time when I’m not going to GB (Bohanon) to ask a question. It’s definitely a brotherhood and we’re all looking to fine-tune our games. We’re all looking to get better every day.”

It was only two games last season, but Brown showed that he could be USF’s future at quarterback, leading the Bulls to a season-high 499 yards and 42 points at Tulsa and 39 points and 438 yards of offense vs. the Knights. He was just happy to get the opportunity.

“As a young kid, it was instilled in me to prepare like I was the starter,” Brown said. “Some people might think it was surprising with how I played (in the final two games), but it was about me proving that I belonged on that stage. I knew I could do it. I’m happy I could put myself out there like that.”

Regardless of who wins the job, one thing is certain. It’s the last college go-round for Bohanon, who would like a shot at professional football before embarking on a probable coaching career.

“A big part of what I’m doing now is being a leader, being an older guy who’s about building a culture that’s going to be there for years,” Bohanon said. “That’s going to come with the way we do things, no matter who comes here. It’s a process that takes time and it’s something that we want to last for a long time.”