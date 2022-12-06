USF Head Coach Alex Golesh Named 247 Sports Offensive Coordinator of the Year

TAMPA, DEC. 6, 2022 – Just one day after being introduced as the sixth head coach in USF football history, Alex Golesh was named the recipient of the 247Sports Offensive Coordinator of the Year award.

The play caller for the nation’s highest-scoring and most-explosive offense, as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Golesh directed a tempo-based offense that saw dramatic improvement, shattered Vols’ records and has seen UT ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring (47.33), yards per game (538.1), points per possession (3.24) and yards per play (7.35) in 2022.

Tennessee is the only team to average over 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing on the 2022 season, helping propel the Vols to a 10-2 record, No. 7 College Football Playoff ranking and an Orange Bowl invitation just two seasons after posting three wins. Golesh will not coach in the bowl game and has hit the ground running leading the USF program.

He was honored Tuesday in Little Rock, Ark. among five finalists for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding assistant coach. The finalists for the 2022 award include Golesh; Todd Monken, Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach; Ryan Walters, Illinois Defensive Coordinator; Jesse Minter, Michigan Defensive Coordinator; and 2022 winner Garrett Riley, TCU Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach.