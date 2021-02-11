USF, Playing For The First Time In A Month, Falls to No. 8 Houston

TAMPA — When considering they had not played since January 9 thanks to COVID and contact tracing that resulted in shutting things down at one point, the South Florida Bulls played a pretty strong first half against No. 8 Houston on Wednesday night.

The Cougars made 10 of their first 12 shots, shot 58 percent for the half and turned the ball over only once in the first 20 minutes. Yet, the Bulls (7-6/3-4) trailed by only eight.

“I was very pleased by how we played in the first half,” said USF coach Brian Gregory.

Then the second half began.

An early 18-3 run broke things open and Houston (17-2/11-2) at one point led by as many as 28 before closing out an 82-65 win at the Yuengling Center.

“There was an eight-minute stretch when we really struggled offensively and turned the ball over,” said Gregory. “That was the difference in the game.”

The Bulls, who last played January 9 in a 69-63 victory at East Carolina, have lost 31 straight to ranked opponents dating to a win at No. 19 Louisville during the 2011-12 season. They are no 12-21 all-time against the Cougars.

While the Cougars had only one turnover in the opening half and two in the game’s first 25 minutes, the Bulls had seven first-half turnovers and 15 for the game.

“Obviously, we were a little rusty and lacked some continuity on offense,” said Gregory. “We did a lot of good things and scored 65 points with 15 turnovers. Our goal is 12 or less. We need the practice time to work on our execution on offense, but Houston doesn’t feel sorry for us and Tulane will not feel sorry for us on Sunday.”



David Collins led the Bulls with 18 points and Michael Durr had 14. Houston’s Quentin Grimes had a game-high 29 points and DaJon Jarreau had 17 along with eight assists.



The Bulls host Tulane on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.