USF runs winning streak to seven beating North Texas. Bulls keep pressure on FAU as the duo battle for 1st in the AAC.

DENTON, Texas (February 3, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team returned to action for an American Athletic Conference road contest against North Texas on Saturday. Chris Youngblood recorded a team-high 16 points as the Bulls defeated the Mean Green 60-55.

With the win, South Florida improved to 15-5 overall and 8-1 in AAC play, while North Texas fell to 12-9 overall and 5-4 in conference action.

South Florida started the season 15-5 for just the fifth time in program history. It is the first time since the 1990-91 campaign. The Bulls extended their winning streak to seven conference games, which is the longest in program history. The seven-game winning streak ties the third-longest winning streak in program history. It is the first time since the 2018-19 season that USF has won seven straight games.

The Mean Green opened the game with a 4-0 run. The Bulls were unfazed and responded with five unanswered. Kasean Pryor knocked down a 3-pointer, while Brandon Stroud picked off a pass and took it the distance for a layup.

South Florida extended its lead to 12-7 with 11:16 left in the opening stanza. During USF’s 7-3 run, Selton Miguel knocked down a 3-pointer.

North Texas outscored South Florida 10-9 over the next 4:30 of play and cut the USF lead to 21-17. During the stretch, Corey Walker Jr. scored six of the nine points for the Bulls. The two sides battled back and forth over the next three minutes as South Florida held a 24-19 lead with just under four minutes left until the break.

The Mean Green closed out the half on a 12-2 run and took a 31-26 left into the half.

The Bulls came out on fire in the second half with an 8-0 run. Youngblood knocked down two 3-pointers and forced a Mean Green time. USF held a 34-31 lead with 17:03 left in regulation.

The two sides traded baskets over the next six minutes of action as the Bulls held a 43-40 lead with just under 11 minutes left in regulation. Pryor found Kobe Knox for the alley-oop in transition.

North Texas went on an 8-2 run and took a 48-45 lead with just over eight minutes left in the second half. The two squads each scored four points over the next four minutes of play as the Mean Green held a 52-49 lead with 3:51 left in regulation.

The Bulls went on a 7-2 run with 1:59 left on the clock and took a 56-54 lead. Youngblood accounted for five of the seven points, including a 3-pointer. South Florida utilized two free throws from Jayden Reid and Youngblood to help secure a 60-55 victory.

Youngblood finished with a team-high 16 points. He added one rebound. Stroud recorded a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with eight points, four assists, two steals, and one block. It was his third consecutive game with 12 rebounds. Miguel and Pryor each posted nine-point performances.

Jason Edwards went for a game-high 31 points with one rebound. Rondel Walker brought down a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Bulls bench outscored the Mean Green’s bench 19-6. South Florida held the advantage in fastbreak points 10-6. USF outrebounded UNT 37-28.

Next Up

The Bulls to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Tuesday, February 6. South Florida faces Charlotte at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

