USF visits North Texas tonight looking to make a “Lucky Seven, win in a row. The Bulls are in a three-way tie for first in the AAC with FAU & Charlotte.

Another tough road test for the surprising USF Bulls who are 7-1 in the AAC with FAU and Charlotte.

Saturday’s game between the North Texas Mean Green (12-8, 5-3 AAC) and South Florida Bulls (14-5, 7-1 AAC) squaring off at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET ET on February 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Texas vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Saturday, February 3, 2024

6:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

North Texas vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 71, South Florida 66

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.1)

North Texas (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

North Texas has put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season, while South Florida is 12-7-0. The Mean Green have hit the over in nine games, while Bulls games have gone over six times. North Texas is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while South Florida has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They’re putting up 67.9 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball and are giving up 60.3 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

North Texas ranks 136th in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That’s 4.3 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

North Texas hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Mean Green rank 212th in college basketball by averaging 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

North Texas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 10.8 per game (112th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (161st in college basketball action).

