Women’s College Softball World Series: FSU and Alabama face each other tonight with the winner going to the Championship round

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (47-11-1) stayed alive on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 win over No. 3 Alabama (52-8). The teams played 1.1 innings before a 2:36 weather delay struck.

The Seminoles were led by Dani Morgan who went 2-for-3 and scored both of the Florida State’s runs. The win snapped Alabama’s 20 game winning streak.

The Seminoles have now won their last seven Women’s College World Series elimination games. The seven straight elimination is one shy of tying the WCWS record, held by UCLA from 1984-87 and 1988-91.

Florida State plays Alabama on Monday, June 7 at 7:00 pm ET. If the Seminoles win they advance to the championship series that will be played Tuesday through Thursday.

No. 3 Alabama 0, No. 10 FSU 2

Caylan Arnold started for the Seminoles and pitched 4.2 innings for the Seminoles. She only allowed two hits and struck out five Crimson Tide batters.

Kathryn Sandercock entered in relief with two outs in the fifth inning and runners on first and second. She forced a ground out to second base. In the sixth inning, Sandercock put the Alabama batters down in order. She did it again in the seventh. Sandercock shut down Alabama not allowing a single runner to reach base.

Florida State broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Dani Morgan led off the inning with a single back to the pitcher. Two batters later Anna Shelnutt singled through the left side to put runners on first and second with one out. Kaley Mudge singled to the shortstop to load the bases for Sydney Sherrill with two outs. She faced seven pitches as she walked in Dani Morgan.