Women’s March Madness: South Florida faces Miami 11:30 am on ESPN in the first round of the Women’s tournament.

The University of South Florida women’s team has advanced to their eighth NCAA Tournament in program history, earning the No. 9-Seed in the Greensboro Region, and will face eighth-seeded Miami (Fla.) in the first round at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The winner will likely are going to face the top seed in the tournament No. 1 ranked South Carlona.

Miami and South Florida on are on ESPN and their networks televise the women’s NCAA Tournament. South Florida enters the NCAA Tournament with a 24-8 record. The Bulls went 12-3 and finished second in the American Athletic Conference.

South Florida had a seven-game winning streak broken in the ACC Tournament Championship game by archrival Central Florida. Elena Tsineke leads South Florida averaging 14.1 points per game. Bethy Mununga averages 10.7 PPG and 11.6 rebounds. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averages 10.5 PPG and 7.1 RPG.

The Miami basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament with four wins this season against top 25 teams. The Hurricanes defeated number16 and 18 Georgia Tech twice fourth-ranked Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and number 20 Notre Dame in the conference semifinals. Miami is battle-tested for the NCAA.