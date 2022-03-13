Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: South Florida, Central Florida, Florida Golf Coast, and Florida all wait for a Dance Invite

This year’s NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament will be the first to have 68 teams. The 2022 tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.
But first, we’ll get to see the 68-team bracket.
- What: Selection show
- When: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13
- TV channel: ESPN
How are the teams selected for the bracket?
The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament requires 68 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids.
Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance.
The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite.
After the bracket is revealed on Sunday night, games begin a couple days later with the First Four. Here’s the tournament schedule:
- First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at top-16 seeds.
- First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.
- Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington and Wichita, Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28.
- The Women’s Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN, and the national championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.