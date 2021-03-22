Women’s NCAA Tournament: UCF plays Northwestern on ESPNU at 4 pm as they finally complete the first round. All-day action on the ESPN networks.

San Antonio (AP) – After what seems to be weeks the Central Florida women’s basketball team will face Northwestern in the final set of the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The game will air on ESPN at 4 pm part of a full day of action on the network.

The Knights (16-4, 12-2 AAC) earned the No. 10 seed in the Alamo Region and will face the No. 7-seed Wildcats (15-8, 11-7 Big Ten)

The 10th seed was the highest the Knights have been seeded in the program’s history.

The five sites hosting this year’s tournament games include The Alamodome (San Antonio), Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio), UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio), Frank Erwin Center (Austin) and University Events Center (San Marcos)

Mon, March 22NoonNo. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 AlabamaESPN
 NoonNo. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 GeorgiaESPN2
 NoonNo. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 RutgersESPNU
 2 p.m.No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 ArkansasESPN
 2 p.m.No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 ArizonaESPN2
 2 p.m.No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 IndianaESPNU
 4 p.m.No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 MarylandESPN
 4 p.m.No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 GonzagaESPN2
 4 p.m.No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 NorthwesternESPNU
 6 p.m.No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa StateESPN
 6 p.m.No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&MESPN2
 7:30 p.m.No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri StateESPNU
 8 p.m.No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 LouisvilleESPN
 8 p.m.No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 TexasESPN2
 10 p.m.No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLAESPN
 10 p.m.No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 OregonESPN2