Désiré Doué wins 2025 Golden Boy as PSG’s young star shines

Paris Saint-Germain celebrates another triumph in 2025. After Ousmane Dembélé lifted the Ballon d’Or, Désiré Doué captures the Golden Boy 2025 award. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder earns recognition from Tuttosport as Europe’s top player under 21.

Désiré Doué delivers standout performances this season with PSG. He plays eight matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and influencing several victories. His flair, vision, and maturity make him one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

The former Rennes midfielder enters the race as the clear favorite and proves why. He edges out top contenders like Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen and Arda Güler, Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí, Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, Chelsea’s Estêvão, and Porto’s Rodrigo Mora.

A milestone for French football

Désiré Doué becomes the first French player since Kylian Mbappé in 2017 to win the Golden Boy award. His success showcases PSG’s growing ability to develop and attract world-class youth talent. Teammates Warren Zaïre-Emery and Senny Mayulu also made the top 25 shortlist, confirming the strength of PSG’s academy and recruitment.

By earning this trophy, Doué joins an elite group of winners that includes Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Pedri. His victory highlights his rapid growth and strengthens PSG’s image as a powerhouse nurturing Europe’s next generation of stars.

Désiré Doué’s Golden Boy award crowns a remarkable year for Paris Saint-Germain, adding another chapter to the club’s pursuit of European excellence.