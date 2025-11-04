How Vitor Roque could unlock Rashford’s Barcelona deal

Barcelona could finalize Marcus Rashford’s permanent transfer next summer. Manchester United’s chase for Vitor Roque might provide the needed funds. According to The Sun and The Mirror, both clubs could benefit from smart, linked transfer deals that fit their sporting and financial goals.

Marcus Rashford has impressed since joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester United in July. Under coach Hansi Flick, he has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 14 matches. His impact extends to the Champions League, where UEFA stats show no player has more goal contributions this season.

The Sun reports that Barcelona leaders feel “delighted” with Rashford’s attitude and quick adaptation. One insider said, “At first, Barcelona doubted signing Marcus because of their finances. They also thought United’s willingness to loan him seemed suspicious.” Rashford’s brother, Dwaine, convinced the club of his motivation and professionalism.

The same report notes that Barcelona now sees his transfer — around £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons — as a bargain. Talks between both clubs could accelerate if finances improve before next summer’s transfer window.

Vitor Roque move could fund Rashford deal

The Mirror reveals that Manchester United have renewed their interest in Brazilian striker Vitor Roque ahead of January. Roque joined Palmeiras from Barcelona earlier this year for about £22 million. He has scored 17 goals and made five assists in his first season, standing out as one of Brazil’s top young forwards.

Barcelona included a 20% sell-on clause in Roque’s deal. If United or another club meets Palmeiras’ €50 million asking price, Barça would receive about €10 million. That amount could directly help them finance Rashford’s permanent signing.

In SPORT, Roque’s agent André Cury confirmed growing interest: “We already rejected a €35 million offer from the Arab world. We now expect a €50 million proposal from the Premier League.” Such a sale could offer Barcelona a crucial financial boost.

Financial strategy and long-term vision

Barcelona continues to manage tight financial limits while staying competitive in Europe. Insiders believe reinvesting Roque’s clause money into Rashford’s transfer would bring both sporting and commercial benefits.

Rashford has strengthened Barcelona’s attack and added leadership in the dressing room. Coach Hansi Flick values his experience and versatility, viewing him as a core piece of the club’s project.

If Manchester United finalize Roque’s transfer and Barcelona claim their sell-on share, the Catalans could complete Rashford’s deal by summer 2025. As The Mirror and The Sun highlight, these transfers show how smart clauses and strategy shape Europe’s football balance.