Iniesta defends Lamine Yamal amid Barcelona struggles

Andrés Iniesta spoke about Barcelona’s challenging start to the season in an interview with Movistar. The club trails the league leaders by five points, recently lost the Clasico, and faces multiple injuries among key players. Despite these setbacks, the former Spain international expressed calm and optimism about the team’s situation.

Iniesta said he does not feel alarmed by Barcelona’s recent form. He explained that difficult stretches are part of a long campaign and that the team still has time to recover. The midfielder, who lifted numerous titles with the Catalan club, emphasized patience and collective effort.

“Barça must keep working and trust their process,” he noted. “Seasons are long, and every squad faces tough moments. What matters is how the team responds and stays united.”

The 39-year-old praised Hansi Flick’s leadership and highlighted the role of young players filling in for injured veterans. According to him, Barcelona’s mix of youth and experience remains one of its biggest strengths.

Support for Lamine Yamal

Iniesta also took the opportunity to support Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old forward recently criticized for his off-field behavior. The midfielder urged fans and media to give him time and perspective.

“It’s part of growing up,” Iniesta said. “He’s 18. He must keep improving and learning. When you are under constant attention, every small thing is judged. But it’s wonderful to watch him each week and see what he’s achieving.”

His comments align with those of Alejandro Baldé, who recently defended his teammate and praised his attitude in training.

Iniesta’s words reflect both his belief in Barcelona’s long-term stability and his understanding of the pressures young players face. For him, Yamal’s progress symbolizes the future of the club — one built on patience, guidance, and trust.