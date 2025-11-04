Vandalism sours Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return

English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold meets Liverpool for the first time since leaving last summer. Now part of Real Madrid, he will start Tuesday night at Anfield in a tense atmosphere.

Hours before kickoff, vandals attacked the mural dedicated to Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool. Images posted online show white paint splashed across the wall and several offensive messages. The word “rat” appears multiple times, along with a Spanish phrase reading “Adiós the rat.”

The artwork stands on Sybid Road near Anfield. The fan podcast The Anfield Wrap commissioned it in 2019 to celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League triumph. It shows the defender wearing his number 66 shirt with a quote from that final in Madrid: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream came true.”

Supporters already targeted the mural once before. They defaced it shortly before the full-back completed his move to Spain. Many fans still resent the way he left the club after his contract expired. The new damage deepens the divide between Alexander-Arnold and a section of Liverpool’s support.

A difficult return to Anfield

Alexander-Arnold faces his old teammates in different colors for the first time. Twice a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, he knows the environment and expects a hostile reception. His decision to leave on a free transfer frustrated both the board and the supporters.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot addressed the situation calmly during his press conference. He spoke warmly of the player, recalling his leadership and contribution to past successes. “He was my vice-captain and I have good memories of both the player and the man,” Slot said. He promised a respectful greeting but admitted uncertainty about how the fans might react.

At Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold continues to adjust to a new style and league. His attacking vision and passing range add options on the right flank. The trip to Anfield gives him a chance to prove himself against familiar faces and to handle the emotional weight of returning home.

A symbol of a complicated departure

Alexander-Arnold’s story highlights the challenge local icons face when they leave Liverpool. Born in the city and raised through the club’s academy, he embodied the pathway from youth to stardom. His exit felt like a betrayal to many fans, particularly because he joined one of Liverpool’s biggest European rivals.

The match on Tuesday carries significance beyond the scoreline. It represents the intersection of a rebuilding Liverpool and a player searching for a new identity in Spain. The crowd will likely mix appreciation for his achievements with anger over his departure.

For Alexander-Arnold, this night offers both pressure and opportunity. He steps onto the pitch that shaped his career, seeking redemption and closure. His performance will reveal whether he can silence the criticism or if this reunion simply confirms the end of a once-strong bond with his hometown club.