Monaco Grand Prix Tops Imola and Miami on social media

Monaco Reigns as Formula 1’s Social Media Powerhouse in 2025, Outshining Imola and Miami

The Monaco Grand Prix has solidified its position as Formula 1’s unrivaled social media juggernaut in 2025, generating an estimated 600,000–1,200,000 check-ins and hashtag mentions across platforms like Instagram and X for tags such as “#MonacoGP,” “#MonacoGrandPrix,” and “Circuit de Monaco.” The iconic race, held on the legendary Circuit de Monaco, outpaced other fan-favorite events like the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and the Miami Grand Prix, cementing its status as the sport’s crown jewel.

The Monaco Grand Prix’s blend of glamour, high-stakes racing, and picturesque settings—such as Port Hercules and Casino Square—propelled its massive social media engagement. As a cornerstone of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, the event drew global attention, amplified by celebrity sightings, the MGP Live fan zone at Place d’Armes, and exclusive driver appearances. X users buzzed about the race’s intense qualifying sessions and hometown hero Charles Leclerc’s 2024 victory, which fueled anticipation for 2025. The introduction of a mandatory two-stop rule and Lando Norris’s record-breaking 1:09.954 qualifying lap further ignited online conversations, making Monaco the most Instagrammed and talked-about race of the season.

Imola and Miami next on list behind Monaco

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola’s Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari garnered an estimated 200,000–450,000 check-ins and hashtags, driven by its historical significance, passionate Ferrari fanbase, and the enduring legacy of Ayrton Senna. While Imola’s scenic appeal and strong European following boosted its social media presence, it fell short of Monaco’s global allure and spectacle.

Meanwhile, the Miami Grand Prix, held May 2–4, 2025, at the Miami International Autodrome, recorded an estimated 150,000–350,000 check-ins and hashtags. The event’s glitzy vibe, fake marina, and celebrity attendees capitalized on Formula 1’s growing U.S. popularity, with Max Verstappen’s 2023 lap record adding to its appeal. However, limited trackside views for general admission and competition from established U.S. races like COTA kept Miami behind Monaco and Imola in social media impact.

“Monaco’s unique combination of history, glamour, and high-octane racing continues to captivate fans worldwide, making it a social media phenomenon,” said a FreeBets spokesperson. “While Imola and Miami offer thrilling experiences and growing digital footprints, Monaco’s iconic status ensures it remains the ultimate stage for Formula 1 fans to connect and share their passion.”

Monaco Grand Prix (Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco)

Estimated Check-Ins/Hashtag Count:

600,000–1,200,000 for hashtags like “#MonacoGP,” “#MonacoGrandPrix,” or Circuit de Monaco location tags.

Why Most Popular:

Monaco remains F1’s crown jewel, famed for its glamour, narrow street circuit, and high-profile celebrity attendance. Its legendary status as part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport — paired with visually stunning settings like Port Hercules and Casino Square — generates massive Instagram engagement.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans highlight the circuit’s intense qualifying drama and Charles Leclerc’s emotional 2024 home victory, which fueled heightened 2025 hype. The MGP Live fan zone at Place d’Armes, plus driver appearances and yacht-viewing events, further boost location tagging.

The 2025 race’s introduction of a mandatory two-stop rule and Lando Norris’s record-breaking 1:09.954 qualifying lap only intensified the buzz, likely pushing social media numbers to new heights.

Imola (Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari)

Estimated Check-Ins/Hashtag Count:

200,000–450,000 for “#EmiliaRomagnaGP” or Imola location tags.

Why Most Popular:

Though it trails Monaco, Imola’s social numbers benefit from its deep historical roots — hosting 31 Grands Prix — and its loyal, passionate Ferrari fanbase.

The scenic parkland setting and deep association with Ayrton Senna continue to evoke emotional responses, driving organic posts. On X, fan sentiment regularly mentions its legacy appeal and intense Italian crowd atmosphere. However, the event lacks Monaco’s global glamour or U.S. market pull, slightly limiting broader check-in engagement.

Miami International Autodrome (Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida)

Estimated Check-Ins/Hashtag Count:

150,000–350,000 for “#MiamiGP,” “#MiamiGrandPrix,” or Miami International Autodrome location tags.

Why Popular:

Debuting in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix rides the wave of F1’s expanding U.S. popularity. Centered around Hard Rock Stadium, the circuit combines modern spectacle with American excess — from the infamous fake marina to A-list celebrity appearances — driving high Instagram visibility.

While general admission views limit organic trackside posts, Miami’s nightlife and party-heavy race weekend (May 2–4, 2025) add to its social momentum.

Max Verstappen’s 2023 lap record and the race’s downtown-adjacent setting help it stand out, but it still ranks behind Austin’s COTA in terms of die-hard F1 community engagement.