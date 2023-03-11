12 Hours of Sebring 2023: Everything you need to know about this race.

Written by IMSA.COM

Entry List (Click Here)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship makes its second stop of the season next week at another iconic event. This time it’s the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, contested at the historic Sebring International Raceway – the airfield turned racetrack in Central Florida.

Fifty-four cars are on the pre-event entry list, with all five series classes competing on the rough-and-tumble Sebring circuit that demands the most from driver and machine. Practice begins Thursday, March 16, with qualifying taking place the following morning on St. Patrick’s Day.

Flag-to-flag race coverage will be available Saturday, March 18 on Peacock and IMSA Radio. USA Network picks up live TV coverage for the last half of the race.

Here’s the information you need to know for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Fast Facts

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway – Sebring, Florida

March 16-18, 2023

Race Day/Time: Saturday, March 18 – 10:10 a.m. ET

Peacock Streaming Coverage: LIVE – Flag-to-flag beginning at 10 a.m.

NBC Sports Coverage: USA from 4:30-10:30 p.m.

IMSA.com/TVLive Live Qualifying Stream: Friday, March 17 – 9:10 a.m.

IMSA Radio: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 18 at 9:45 a.m. (SiriusXM channel 392, Web/App 992)

Circuit Type: 3.74-mile, 17-turn road course

Race Length: 12 hours

Classes Competing: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), GT Daytona (GTD)

