Roughly one-third of the way through the 2021 NBA season, there has already been plenty of opportunity for upsets and stellar performances. Rookies, in particular, have been making waves this year, showing atypical defensive statistics compared to previous seasons. What’s the secret behind this shift in performance metrics? Read on to find out more.

If you’re looking for statistical analyses, noteworthy individual performances, or simply want to gauge NBA championship odds, you’ve come to the right place. Get ready for a closer look at the rookies making headlines, including what sets them apart from their predecessors and the cause behind significant changes in defensive performance across nearly all NBA teams.

Overview

At this point in the season, all rookies have played at least 20 games, meaning that we have a short yet reliable enough period of time from which key data points can be drawn. There are a number of trends that differ from previous seasons, though none of them stand out too drastically. The exception to that has been defense, but why defense stands out so significantly has recently been up for debate.

What makes this season’s rookies so different? Has there been a shift in amateur basketball? What would cause so many news outlets to report such a drastic improvement in defense? The stats clearly match up with the general consensus, which makes sense, but it still doesn’t account for the reason behind this change. For that answer, we’ll have to take a brief look at amateur basketball statistics.

According to various sources, this season’s rookie players collectively average much higher in terms of playing time at a collegiate level. For example, one of the Sacramento Kings’ star rookies, perimeter defender Davion Mitchell, has over 2,500 collegiate minutes played. Similarly, Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner had played more than 50 German BBL and Eurocup matches by the time he turned 17. Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors won three FIBA gold medals before moving up to the NBA.

The shift to defense

As you can see from the aforementioned examples, experience has played a significant role in the rise of defensive rookies. There are many more examples of this being the case. Ultimately, the younger a player begins their amateur career, the better their career turns out. This makes sense on a fundamental level, but does that mean amateur players are reaching NBA level from a younger age nowadays? According to Canadian research firm Towards Data Science Incorporated, that may well be the case.

The average age of NBA players has been getting lower with each passing season. From 1990 to 2020, players between 18 and 24 years of age went from representing a third to more than half of all NBA players. This shift in age representation is due to a combination of factors, such as player longevity, growth in basketball’s popularity, and increased awareness of young talent.

Player longevity describes the prioritization of player health. The idea is that using experienced players in every game wears them down too quickly; therefore, older players play less frequently these days. However, career lifespans are usually extended significantly, making the trade-off entirely worth it for most teams.

Since the early 90s, basketball has grown to become one of the five most popular sports in the world. The meteoric rise of the NBA has brought a massive influx of players from all different nations around the globe. Along with the advent of global, mobile communication, this growth has changed the way scouts find talented players, allowing for greater access to a much larger pool of talent.

Speaking of talent, let’s take a look at the three best rookies at this point in the season. The following players are featured due to their all-around performance, regardless of position or playtime.

Star players

Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has been named as a key factor behind the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent success. It’s easy to see why; after being ranked 25th in terms of defense last season, the Cavaliers currently find themselves ranked second overall. Seeing that the team roster hasn’t changed all that much since last year, Mobley has clearly made a massive impact since he joined the team.

Franz Wagner

Over the past week, Orlando Magic was graced with two back-to-back 20-point performances by their prodigal small forward, Franz Wagner. Wagner has also been a prolific passer, earning an average of 4.2 assists per game since the start of December. Exponential improvements to his performance make Wagner one of the Magic’s most valued assets for this season.

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham has been named as CBS Rookie of the Week multiple times since the start of the 2021 season. After an ankle injury forced him to endure a slow start to the season, Cunningham has more than made up for his time on the bench. With a 15.8 PPG and 6.2 rebounds per game, his versatile performance across both offense and defense has kept him in the top five rookie rankings since the start of the season.