2022 Stanley Cup Final- Tampa Bay at Colorado Will Open Wednesday, June 15. All games on ABC

NEW YORK (June 11, 2022) – The National Hockey League today confirmed the schedule for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Colorado Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will be on Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena, in Denver.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Lightning will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN app in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.