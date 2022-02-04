2022 Winter Olympics: Early start with Opening Ceremony Coverage on Peacock at 3:30 am and NBC starting at 6 am. Replay at 8 pm

NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, China tomorrow Friday, Feb. 4. The day will culminate on NBC and Peacock in what is always one of the most popular nights of the Olympics with an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET.

The day begins on NBC and Peacock with the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a special edition of TODAY with reaction and athlete interviews and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Winter Games.

Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of TODAY Savannah Guthrie will join NBC Olympics’ primetime host Mike Tirico to host the Opening Ceremony. Guthrie hosts her second Opening Ceremony, while Tirico handles his third after the pair worked together on the Tokyo Olympics.

NBC Olympics’ bobsled, luge, and skeleton reporter Lewis Johnson and figure skating and short track speed skating reporter Andrea Joyce will serve as reporters for the Opening Ceremony. Johnson provides reports at the Opening Ceremony for the third time (Tokyo last summer, Salt Lake in 2002) and it will mark the first Opening Ceremony assignment for Joyce.

Andy Browne, the Editorial Director of Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and Jing Tsu, the John M. Schiff Professor of East Asian Studies & Comparative Literature at Yale University and author of Kingdom of Characters — a book about the politics of the Chinese language, will contribute to coverage of the Opening Ceremony and provide a broader context of what the U.S. audience is watching in the opening days of the Games.

NBC Olympics correspondents Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated national political correspondent, and Lindsey Vonn, a three-time Olympic medal winning skier for the U.S., will also offer commentary on the broadcast.

2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster (curling) and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Bowe (speed skating) will serve as Team USA flag bearers during the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium. Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled) was selected as flagbearer by a vote of the U.S. Olympic team athletes, but shared that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and will be unable to participate in the Opening Ceremony. Bowe will serve as flagbearer on her behalf.

The NBC and Peacock primetime broadcast, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will feature:

Performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes

Extensive coverage of Team USA, including athlete interviews with Johnson and Joyce

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introducing Team USA in an opening film titled “I Dare You” which tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest, highest, most high-stakes events on snow and ice

In order to provide viewers with the opportunity to share this historic experience with people from around the world as it happens, the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will also be broadcast live across all time zones starting at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. This marks the first time NBC Olympics will broadcast a Winter Games Opening Ceremony live in the morning.

OPENING CEREMONY PROGRAMMING ON NBC AND PEACOCK – FEB. 4, 2022

All Times ET

6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Special Edition of TODAY Noon – 3 p.m. Beijing Olympics Daytime 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime Opening Ceremony

All Times PT