2023 College World Series: How the Gators made it to the finals that begin on Saturday in Omaha.

The Florida Gators enter the NCAA D-I College Baseball World Series by winning three straight one run games. The Gators have been a team with pitching, defense and getting timely hits.

Now comes a best of five battle and here is how the team got there.

Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Florida 6, Virginia 5

Sunday, June 18

TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Tuesday, June 20

TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

Game 6 – Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances

Bracket 2 Saturday, June 17

Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Monday, June 19

Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated

Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

Tuesday, June 20

LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

Thursday, June 22

Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m. (winner advances)

Championship Series (Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 24: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Monday, June 26: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.