2023 College World Series: How the Gators made it to the finals that begin on Saturday in Omaha.

The Florida Gators enter the NCAA D-I College Baseball World Series by winning three straight one run games. The Gators have been a team with pitching, defense and getting timely hits.
Now comes a best of five battle and here is how the team got there.
Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Florida 6, Virginia 5
|Sunday, June 18
TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
|Tuesday, June 20
TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated
|Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 – Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances
|Bracket 2
|Saturday, June 17
Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
LSU 6, Tennessee 3
|Monday, June 19
Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated
Wake Forest 3, LSU 2
|Tuesday, June 20
LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated
|Wednesday, June 21
LSU 5, Wake Forest 2
|Thursday, June 22
Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m. (winner advances)
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 25: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 3 p.m.
x-Monday, June 26: Florida vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.