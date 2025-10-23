NBA NEWS WEBSITE – NEWS

The 2025-26 NBA season brings new broadcast partners and new ways to watch games all season long. The 2025-26 NBA season marks the first of the 11-year media agreements with Disney (ABC/ESPN), NBCUniversal (NBC/Peacock) and Amazon (Prime Video).

ABC/ESPN: Entering its 24th straight season of NBA coverage, ABC and ESPN will broadcast 80 regular-season games, including the NBA on Christmas Day. In the playoffs, ESPN/ABC will broadcast approximately 18 games in the first two rounds, as well as one conference finals in 10 of the 11 years, while also remaining the exclusive home of the NBA Finals.

NBC/Peacock: The NBA returns to NBC for the first time since 2002, beginning with the Opening Night doubleheader on Tuesday. NBC/Peacock will broadcast 100 regular-season games, approximately 28 games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years, while also becoming the new home of NBA All-Star weekend. For broadcast enhancements, Michael Jordan himself will be part of the network’s offering, while Peacock games on Monday nights will feature one analyst “On the Bench” for each team, bringing fans closer to the action.

Prime Video: A brand new partner for the NBA, Prime will broadcast 66 regular-season games, including the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup before the Championship Game of the third-annual in-season competition on Dec. 16. Prime will be the exclusive home for all six games of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament and will carry approximately one-third of playoff games in the first two rounds, as well as one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years.

NBA League Pass: Broadcasting all games that are not available on a national platform or in a user’s local market, NBA League Pass will continue to be available via traditional cable and satellite distributors. It is also available for purchase and viewing via the NBA App and NBA.com, while Amazon will be its primary third-party digital distributor.

Tap to Watch: This is a new digital initiative that simplifies how fans find and access live NBA game telecasts, starting with the 2025-26 season. Tap to Watch will leverage the NBA’s vast digital ecosystem to seamlessly direct fans to live NBA games from league, team and a range of popular third-party digital platforms, including all national games on ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Prime Video, as well as nearly all local games.

Daily schedule

So when is each broadcaster carrying games this season? We’re glad you asked …

Season-long national games:

* Sunday: ESPN/ABC (afternoon games) & NBC/Peacock (night games)

ESPN/ABC (afternoon games) & NBC/Peacock (night games) Monday: Peacock

Peacock Tuesday: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Wednesday: ESPN

ESPN * Thursday: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Friday: Amazon Prime & ESPN*

Amazon Prime & ESPN* * Saturday: Amazon Prime (afternoon games) & ESPN/ABC (night games).

* = starting midseason

Let’s dive deeper into each of the three broadcast partners for more on their game schedules and presentations, from studio show hosts and analysts to who will call the action on play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Cue the iconic “Roundball Rock” theme song with the return of the NBA on NBC, tipping off with an Opening Night doubleheader on Oct. 21, featuring the defending champion Thunder hosting the Rockets, followed by the Warriors visiting the Lakers in L.A. Tune in early as NBC will air live team introductions, bringing the excitement of the arena right into every fan’s home.

Regular game nights: Monday, Tuesday and Sunday (beginning Feb. 1)

Monday, Tuesday and Sunday (beginning Feb. 1) Marquee games: Opening Night doubleheader, MLK Day games

Opening Night doubleheader, MLK Day games Marquee event: NBA All-Star (Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday Night, All-Star Game)

NBA All-Star (Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday Night, All-Star Game) Full schedule: Every NBA game on NBC & Peacock in 2025-26

Peacock NBA Monday: Starting Oct. 27, Peacock will stream up to three games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday: Beginning Oct. 28, Tuesday nights will feature doubleheaders on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock with a 30-minute studio program leading into coverage on Peacock.

Sunday Night Basketball: Launching Feb. 1, Sundays will feature primetime hoops on NBC and Peacock through April 5 – except for Feb. 8 and 15 – and include three doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock is not only a new destination for games throughout the season, but its game presentations will feature innovative enhancements to bring fans closer to the game.

“On the Bench:” Dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, bringing fans closer to the action.

Dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, bringing fans closer to the action. Performance View: An on-screen overlay that fans can toggle on and off, featuring real-time stats such as player shooting streaks and likely scoring zones.

An on-screen overlay that fans can toggle on and off, featuring real-time stats such as player shooting streaks and likely scoring zones. ScoreCard: A real-time interactive game described as “bingo meets fantasy sports,” allowing fans to choose a game card based on a team or theme, and then earn points depending on what happens during the game.

A real-time interactive game described as “bingo meets fantasy sports,” allowing fans to choose a game card based on a team or theme, and then earn points depending on what happens during the game. Courtside Live: Debuting in the second half of the season, get an immersive, courtside view of gameday atmosphere, featuring a curated feed that includes player arrivals, pregame warmups and reactions from celebrities in the front row.

NBC and Peacock’s coverage will feature some new and some familiar voices on game calls and the studio shows breaking down all of the action.

Play-by-play announcers: Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Michael Grady, Terry Gannon, Mark Followill

Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Michael Grady, Terry Gannon, Mark Followill Game analysts: Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers

Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers Studio show hosts & analysts: Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed (hosts), Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Grant Liffmann (front office insider)

Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed (hosts), Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Grant Liffmann (front office insider) Sideline reporters: Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, Zora Stephenson

Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, Zora Stephenson Assignments: See all broadcaster assignments for the season’s first two weeks

See all broadcaster assignments for the season’s first two weeks MJ: Insights to Excellence: This series that will air throughout the season with the first installment containing a portion of an interview between Mike Tirico and Michael Jordan debuting on Opening Night

ABC & ESPN

ABC will once again be home for the NBA Finals.

NBA coverage on ESPN and ABC returns with a ‘Bang!’ (a la Mike Breen) for a 24th straight season, beginning with a pair of opening week doubleheaders.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the Cavs visit the Knicks, followed by the NBA debut of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg when the Mavs host the Spurs. On Thursday, Oct. 23, the Pacers host the Thunder in a Finals rematch, followed by the Nuggets visiting Golden State.

Regular game nights: Wednesday & Friday* (ESPN), Saturday* & Sunday* (ESPN & ABC)

Wednesday & Friday* (ESPN), Saturday* & Sunday* (ESPN & ABC) Marquee games: NBA on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Eve tripleheader

NBA on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Eve tripleheader Marquee event: Home of the NBA Finals

Home of the NBA Finals New platform: All games will be available on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service

All games will be available on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service Full schedule: Every NBA game on ABC & ESPN in 2025-26

* = Beginning midseason

NBA on ESPN doubleheaders: The NBA on Wednesday nights have been a staple on ESPN for years and will continue with doubleheaders throughout the regular season. At midseason, ESPN will expand its coverage with doubleheaders on Fridays.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Entering its 11th season, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC continues to present the premier national game of the week, treating fans to the most captivating and highest-profile matchups. It begins on Jan. 24 with a Rivals Week tripleheader featuring Knicks-Sixers, Timberwolves-Warriors and Lakers-Mavericks, and runs every Saturday through March 14 (except Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star).

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC: ABC is the destination for marquee matchups every Sunday afternoon from Feb. 8 through March 14 (except for Feb. 15 during NBA All-Star).

The biggest change to ABC/ESPN’s coverage this season is the addition of “Inside the NBA” – the 21-time Emmy Award-winning studio show known for its entertaining style and unfiltered commentary – to serve as the pregame, halftime and postgame show for high-profile NBA events on ESPN and ABC throughout the regular season, playoffs and the NBA Finals.

Hosted by Ernie Johnson alongside analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, “Inside the NBA” will make its ESPN debut during the networks’ opening week doubleheaders, while also being part of the NBA on Christmas Day as well as the exclusive, national NBA game of the week franchises. The full list is below:

Opening Week doubleheaders: Wed, Oct. 22 and Thur, Oct. 23

Wed, Oct. 22 and Thur, Oct. 23 Early-season doubleheaders: Wed, Oct. 29 and Wed, Nov. 12

Wed, Oct. 29 and Wed, Nov. 12 NBA on Christmas Day: Thur, Dec. 25

Thur, Dec. 25 Every NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Jan. 24 & 31, Feb. 7, 21 & 28, March 7 & 14

Jan. 24 & 31, Feb. 7, 21 & 28, March 7 & 14 Three NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC: Feb. 22, March 1 & 8

Breen is back as the lead play-by-play voice for ESPN and ABC, with Tim Legler joining Breen and Richard Jefferson on the network’s lead broadcast crew.

Play-by-play announers: Mike Breen, Dave Pasch, Ryan Ruocco and Mark Jones

Mike Breen, Dave Pasch, Ryan Ruocco and Mark Jones Game analysts: Tim Legler, Richard Jefferson, Doris Burke, Jay Bilas

Tim Legler, Richard Jefferson, Doris Burke, Jay Bilas Sideline reporters: Lisa Salters, Katie George, Jorge Sedano and more to be named

Lisa Salters, Katie George, Jorge Sedano and more to be named Studio show hosts & analysts: Malika Andrews (host), Michael Malone, Kendrick Perkins and more to be named

Prime Video

NBA on Prime will broadcast the NBA Cup Knockout & Championship rounds as well as the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament.

The newest home for NBA hoops, Prime Video opens its inaugural season at the World’s Most Famous Arena on Oct. 24 when the Knicks host the Celtics in the opening game of a doubleheader, followed by the Timberwolves visiting the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Regular game nights: Friday, with Thursday* & Saturday* coming in January Marquee games: NBA Cup Knockouts & Championship, Black Friday game, Global Games in Europe (Jan. 15 in Berlin, Jan. 18 in London) Marquee events: Exclusive home of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament Full Schedule: Every NBA game on Prime Video in 2025-26



* = Beginning midseason

Prime Video will stream 66 regular-season games this season, including 10 during Group Play of the Emirates NBA Cup – with doubleheaders on five consecutive Fridays beginning on Halloween through Nov. 28.

Once Group Play is complete with eight teams advancing to the Knockout Rounds, coverage will be exclusive to Prime Video featuring the single elimination quarterfinals (Dec. 10) and semifinals (Dec. 13), culminating in the NBA Cup Championship Game on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas.

Prime Video is not only home to the conclusion of the Emirates NBA Cup, it is also the exclusive home of the beginning of the NBA postseason, with all six games of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament – which determines the No. 7 and No. 8 playoff seeds in both conferences – broadcast on Prime from April 14-17.

A new broadcast platform also allows for new features and enhancements for the viewing experience. Here are a few that Prime Video has in store for its inaugural season.

Customizable Multiview : For fans that subscribe to Prime Video and NBA League Pass, they will be able to watch up to four games at once.

: For fans that subscribe to Prime Video and NBA League Pass, they will be able to watch up to four games at once. Numbers Game: Real-time player and team stats will be integrated into each Prime Video stream.

Real-time player and team stats will be integrated into each Prime Video stream. Rapid Recap: Late to a game? Don’t worry. Prime will offer a curated highlight reel to bring fans up to speed in two minutes or less before transitioning to the live stream.

Before Prime Video’s debut broadcast on Friday, they offered an early glimpse of the brand-new studio that will be home to their pregame, between game and postgame coverage. Which voices will emit from that studio and inside arenas around the league?