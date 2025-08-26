By: Jim Williams
Capital Sports Network
The 2025 ACC football season has Clemson as the favorite but there promises to be high drama, elite quarterback play, and a wide-open race for the conference crown. With 17 teams now in the mix—including newcomers like SMU—the ACC is deeper and more unpredictable than ever. While Clemson enters as the preseason favorite, programs like Miami, North Carolina, Florida State, and SMU are poised to challenge the Tigers’ dominance.
Top Contenders for the 2025 ACC Title
Clemson Tigers: The Team to Beat
- Preseason Ranking: No. 4 (AP Poll)
- Key Players: QB Cade Klubnik, EDGE T.J. Parker, DT Peter Woods, WR Antonio Williams
- Outlook: Clemson returns 80% of its production from 2024, the highest in the nation. Klubnik is a Heisman contender and projected top NFL draft pick. The defense is elite, and the Tigers have depth across the board.
- Big Games: vs LSU (Week 1), vs SMU, at North Carolina, at Louisville
- Prediction: 11–1 regular season, ACC Championship favorite
Miami Hurricanes: Ready to Break Through?
- Preseason Ranking: No. 10
- Key Players: QB Carson Beck (Georgia transfer), EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., OT Francis Mauigoa
- Outlook: Miami boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country and a revamped defense under new coordinator Corey Hetherman. Beck must deliver in big games for Miami to reach the playoff.
- Big Games: vs Notre Dame, at Florida State, vs Louisville, at SMU
- Prediction: 10–2, potential ACC Championship berth
SMU Mustangs: The ACC’s New Power Player
- Preseason Ranking: No. 16
- Key Players: QB Kevin Jennings, TE RJ Maryland, S Isaiah Nwokobia
- Outlook: SMU shocked the ACC in 2024 by going 8–0 in conference play and making the College Football Playoff. They return Jennings but lost key defensive pieces. Road games at Clemson and TCU will test their mettle.
- Big Games: at Clemson, vs Miami, vs Louisville, at TCU
- Prediction: 9–3, playoff contender if defense holds up
Florida State Seminoles: Bounce-Back or Bust?
- 2024 Record: 2–10
- Key Players: WR Duce Robinson (USC transfer), QB Tommy Castellanos, DT Darrell Jackson
- Outlook: After a disastrous 2024, FSU retooled its staff and roster. The offensive line was rebuilt, and the defense added playmakers. The opener vs Alabama will set the tone.
- Big Games: vs Alabama, vs Miami, at Clemson, at Florida
- Prediction: 7–5, bowl eligible but not a title threat
North Carolina Tar Heels: The Belichick Experiment
- Head Coach: Bill Belichick (first year in college football)
- Key Players: QB Gio Lopez, CB Thaddeus Dixon, RB Davion Gause
- Outlook: UNC has a soft schedule and avoids Miami, SMU, and Florida State. Belichick’s NFL pedigree brings intrigue, but the roster is full of transfers and lacks proven stars.
- Big Games: vs Clemson, at Syracuse, at NC State
- Prediction: 7–5, bowl team with upside
Dark Horse Teams to Watch
|Team
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Projected Record
|Georgia Tech
|QB Haynes King, strong defense
|Tough schedule, OL turnover
|8–4
|Louisville
|RB Isaac Brown, QB Miller Moss
|Secondary depth, OL questions
|9–3
|Duke
|Elite defense, QB Darian Mensah
|Offensive consistency
|8–4
|Syracuse
|Balanced roster, tough schedule
|Road-heavy slate
|6–6
Final Prediction: Who Wins the 2025 ACC?
Clemson is the most complete team in the ACC, with elite talent, continuity, and a favorable schedule. But they’re not invincible. Miami and SMU both have the firepower to dethrone the Tigers, especially if Beck or Jennings plays lights-out.
- ACC Championship Prediction: Clemson vs Miami
- Winner: Clemson (but it’s close)