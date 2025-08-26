By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The 2025 ACC football season has Clemson as the favorite but there promises to be high drama, elite quarterback play, and a wide-open race for the conference crown. With 17 teams now in the mix—including newcomers like SMU—the ACC is deeper and more unpredictable than ever. While Clemson enters as the preseason favorite, programs like Miami, North Carolina, Florida State, and SMU are poised to challenge the Tigers’ dominance.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Top Contenders for the 2025 ACC Title

Clemson Tigers: The Team to Beat

Preseason Ranking : No. 4 (AP Poll)

: No. 4 (AP Poll) Key Players : QB Cade Klubnik, EDGE T.J. Parker, DT Peter Woods, WR Antonio Williams

: QB Cade Klubnik, EDGE T.J. Parker, DT Peter Woods, WR Antonio Williams Outlook : Clemson returns 80% of its production from 2024, the highest in the nation. Klubnik is a Heisman contender and projected top NFL draft pick. The defense is elite, and the Tigers have depth across the board.

: Clemson returns 80% of its production from 2024, the highest in the nation. Klubnik is a Heisman contender and projected top NFL draft pick. The defense is elite, and the Tigers have depth across the board. Big Games : vs LSU (Week 1), vs SMU, at North Carolina, at Louisville

: vs LSU (Week 1), vs SMU, at North Carolina, at Louisville Prediction: 11–1 regular season, ACC Championship favorite

Miami Hurricanes: Ready to Break Through?

Preseason Ranking : No. 10

: No. 10 Key Players : QB Carson Beck (Georgia transfer), EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., OT Francis Mauigoa

: QB Carson Beck (Georgia transfer), EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., OT Francis Mauigoa Outlook : Miami boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country and a revamped defense under new coordinator Corey Hetherman. Beck must deliver in big games for Miami to reach the playoff.

: Miami boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country and a revamped defense under new coordinator Corey Hetherman. Beck must deliver in big games for Miami to reach the playoff. Big Games : vs Notre Dame, at Florida State, vs Louisville, at SMU

: vs Notre Dame, at Florida State, vs Louisville, at SMU Prediction: 10–2, potential ACC Championship berth

SMU Mustangs: The ACC’s New Power Player

Preseason Ranking : No. 16

: No. 16 Key Players : QB Kevin Jennings, TE RJ Maryland, S Isaiah Nwokobia

: QB Kevin Jennings, TE RJ Maryland, S Isaiah Nwokobia Outlook : SMU shocked the ACC in 2024 by going 8–0 in conference play and making the College Football Playoff. They return Jennings but lost key defensive pieces. Road games at Clemson and TCU will test their mettle.

: SMU shocked the ACC in 2024 by going 8–0 in conference play and making the College Football Playoff. They return Jennings but lost key defensive pieces. Road games at Clemson and TCU will test their mettle. Big Games : at Clemson, vs Miami, vs Louisville, at TCU

: at Clemson, vs Miami, vs Louisville, at TCU Prediction: 9–3, playoff contender if defense holds up

Florida State Seminoles: Bounce-Back or Bust?

2024 Record : 2–10

: 2–10 Key Players : WR Duce Robinson (USC transfer), QB Tommy Castellanos, DT Darrell Jackson

: WR Duce Robinson (USC transfer), QB Tommy Castellanos, DT Darrell Jackson Outlook : After a disastrous 2024, FSU retooled its staff and roster. The offensive line was rebuilt, and the defense added playmakers. The opener vs Alabama will set the tone.

: After a disastrous 2024, FSU retooled its staff and roster. The offensive line was rebuilt, and the defense added playmakers. The opener vs Alabama will set the tone. Big Games : vs Alabama, vs Miami, at Clemson, at Florida

: vs Alabama, vs Miami, at Clemson, at Florida Prediction: 7–5, bowl eligible but not a title threat

North Carolina Tar Heels: The Belichick Experiment

Head Coach : Bill Belichick (first year in college football)

: Bill Belichick (first year in college football) Key Players : QB Gio Lopez, CB Thaddeus Dixon, RB Davion Gause

: QB Gio Lopez, CB Thaddeus Dixon, RB Davion Gause Outlook : UNC has a soft schedule and avoids Miami, SMU, and Florida State. Belichick’s NFL pedigree brings intrigue, but the roster is full of transfers and lacks proven stars.

: UNC has a soft schedule and avoids Miami, SMU, and Florida State. Belichick’s NFL pedigree brings intrigue, but the roster is full of transfers and lacks proven stars. Big Games : vs Clemson, at Syracuse, at NC State

: vs Clemson, at Syracuse, at NC State Prediction: 7–5, bowl team with upside

Dark Horse Teams to Watch

Team Strengths Weaknesses Projected Record Georgia Tech QB Haynes King, strong defense Tough schedule, OL turnover 8–4 Louisville RB Isaac Brown, QB Miller Moss Secondary depth, OL questions 9–3 Duke Elite defense, QB Darian Mensah Offensive consistency 8–4 Syracuse Balanced roster, tough schedule Road-heavy slate 6–6

Final Prediction: Who Wins the 2025 ACC?

Clemson is the most complete team in the ACC, with elite talent, continuity, and a favorable schedule. But they’re not invincible. Miami and SMU both have the firepower to dethrone the Tigers, especially if Beck or Jennings plays lights-out.