by Kenny Varner

The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 college football season with just seven returning starters, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Kirby Smart’s program, it’s that talent is never in short supply. The real question this year isn’t whether Georgia has enough firepower — it’s whether that talent can gel quickly enough to make another national championship run. With a largely unproven offense and a youthful defense, this season may be one of Smart’s biggest coaching challenges yet.

Offense: High Ceiling, Big Questions

The offense has several question marks heading into the season, and everything begins with the quarterback position. Gunner Stockton takes over as QB1, and while he’s shown flashes of promise, particularly in relief appearances last year, he still has a lot to prove. Despite the lack of starting experience, there’s a lot of belief in Stockton’s potential. He’s athletic, tough, and clearly earned the trust of the coaching staff.

However, Stockton’s success may hinge on the performance of an offensive line that is undergoing a major overhaul. The Bulldogs lost four starters from a unit that surprisingly struggled in the run game last year — a departure from Georgia’s physical, ground-and-pound identity. All eyes will be on Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene to see if they can step up and lead this new-look line back to dominance.

Georgia has never been short on talented running backs, and this year is no exception. Nate Frazier showed flashes of big-play ability in 2024, and he’ll be complemented by Chauncey Bowens and promising true freshman Bo Walker. There may not be a clear lead back right now, but the rotation is deep and explosive.

In the receiving corps, Dillon Bell returns as a top option after a productive season. He’ll get a huge boost from USC transfer Zachariah Branch, a dynamic playmaker who should stretch the field and help open up space underneath. But again, it all comes back to the offensive line — if they can hold up, this offense has real potential.

Defense: Talented, But Green

On the defensive side of the ball, it’s Georgia — so we know the talent is elite. Still, only three starters return, and while that might worry some programs, Georgia is built to reload, not rebuild. The defensive interior is in good hands with Jordan Hall, Christen Miller, and Xzavier McLeod forming a disruptive trio. These guys are future NFL talents who can control the line of scrimmage.

The concern lies on the edges, where Georgia was hit hard by departures. The Bulldogs are hoping players like Quintavvius Johnson and Gabe Harris can fill the void and bring consistent pressure off the edge. Without a reliable pass rush, even the most talented secondary will be tested. Fortunately, the defensive backfield looks solid, and the linebacker unit is the deepest part of the defense, filled with high-IQ, sideline-to-sideline athletes who can cover and hit.

Schedule Outlook and Final Thoughts

Georgia’s schedule sets up nicely to build confidence early, with a couple of winnable games before a key road test at Tennessee and a marquee home matchup against Alabama. The Bulldogs will also host potential playoff contenders Ole Miss and Texas later in the season, giving them a chance to make a strong late-season statement.

In today’s college football landscape, perfection is no longer required to reach the playoff — but resilience and growth are. With so many new faces in key spots, how quickly Georgia finds its rhythm will determine its fate. The road back to the national title conversation won’t be easy, but with Kirby Smart at the helm, it’s never out of reach.

This may be Smart’s toughest coaching job yet, but if he and his staff can unlock this team’s full potential, don’t be surprised if Georgia is right back in the championship mix come December.