By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The 2025 MLB postseason opens with a Wild Card round packed with marquee matchups and underdog charm. The Yankees and Red Sox renew their legendary rivalry in a prime-time showdown, while Shohei Ohtani and the defending champion Dodgers begin their title defense against the feel-good Reds. The Cubs and Padres clash in a battle of grit and tradition, and the Guardians host the Tigers in a divisional duel. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Brewers—two of baseball’s most inspiring stories this season—await their challengers in the Division Series.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

Superstars abound. Ohtani looks to deliver another October masterpiece, but this time without the luxury of a first-round bye. Aaron Judge leads a red-hot Yankees squad seeking their 28th championship, while Cal Raleigh powers the Mariners with his record-setting bat. The Brewers, fresh off a magical regular season, aim to keep the momentum rolling.

Wild Card Broadcast & Streaming Schedule

The ESPN family of networks will carry exclusive coverage of the entire Wild Card series, with all games available to stream via the new ESPN app. After the Wild Card round:

Fox owns the rights to the American League playoffs , airing games on Fox and FS1 .

owns the rights to the , airing games on . TBS will broadcast the National League playoffs .

will broadcast the . The World Series will air exclusively on Fox.

Wild Card Options Streaming Options

Fans can stream the Wild Card series, AL playoffs, and World Series live with Fubo and Sling, both offering free trials for new subscribers. These services provide access to ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and 100+ top channels of live TV and sports—no cable required (participating plans only; taxes and fees may apply). All postseason games, including NL matchups on TBS, are also available via DirecTV and Sling.

Wild Card Series Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Game Time (ET) TV Channel Guardians vs. Tigers 1:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Cubs vs. Padres 3:08 p.m. ABC, ESPN app, Fubo Yankees vs. Red Sox 6:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Dodgers vs. Reds 9:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Game Time (ET) TV Channel Guardians vs. Tigers 1:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Cubs vs. Padres 3:08 p.m. ABC, ESPN app, Fubo Yankees vs. Red Sox 6:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Dodgers vs. Reds 9:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo

Thursday, Oct. 2 (If Necessary)

Game Time (ET) TV Channel Guardians vs. Tigers 1:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Cubs vs. Padres 3:08 p.m. ABC, ESPN app, Fubo Yankees vs. Red Sox 6:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Dodgers vs. Reds 9:08 p.m. ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo

*Game 3 times subject to change

A Wild Card Farewell to ESPN

This year’s Wild Card round is not only rich with compelling matchups—it marks the end of an era. After 2025, ESPN will step away from postseason baseball broadcasts for two years, with coverage shifting to NBC starting next season. So whether you’re tuning in for Ohtani’s encore, Judge’s redemption arc, or the Mariners’ storybook run, this Wild Card series is your last chance (for now) to experience October baseball on ESPN.