By: Jim Williams
Capital Sports Network
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this week, with all matches taking place in England. The tournament begins on August 22 and will conclude with the final on September 27. Fans in the US can stream all the games on Paramount+, CBS, and the CBS Sports Network.
England is the clear favorite to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday in Sunderland and culminates at Twickenham on September 27. Canada and New Zealand are also expected to be strong contenders for the trophy, while the other home nations aim to reach at least the quarter-finals.
The USA Women’s National Rugby Union team, known as the Eagles, was established in 1987. The USA was the first country to win the Rugby World Cup trophy in 1991; however, they have not been able to replicate that success since then. They are one of the youngest teams in the tournament, which could make them a formidable opponent. Unfortunately, they are in the same pool as England, which presents a significant challenge.
Tournament Overview
- Dates: August 22 – September 27, 2025
- Host Nation: England
- Teams: 16 national squads (expanded from 12 in previous editions)
- Format:
- Four pools of four teams
- Top two from each pool advance to quarter-finals
- Knockout rounds follow: QFs → SFs → Bronze Final → Grand Final
The Cities Host Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host Cities & Stadiums
|City
|Stadium
|Region
|Notable Matches
|London
|Twickenham Stadium
|Greater London
|Final & Bronze Final
|Sunderland
|Stadium of Light
|North East England
|Opening Match
|Brighton
|American Express Stadium
|South East England
|Pool Stage
|Bristol
|Ashton Gate
|South West England
|Quarter-finals & Semi-finals
|Exeter
|Sandy Park
|South West England
|Pool Stage & Knockouts
|Northampton
|Franklin’s Gardens
|East Midlands
|Pool Stage
|Manchester
|Salford Community Stadium
|North West England
|Pool Stage
|York
|York Community Stadium
|Yorkshire & Humber
Who Are The Favorites To Get Rugby Title
England (Red Roses)
- World Ranking: #1
- Odds: -280
- Why They’re Favored:
- Home advantage with massive crowd support
- Won 7 consecutive Six Nations titles
- Lost only 1 of their last 60 matches
- Star players: Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow
- Deep squad with elite coaching under John Mitchell
🇳🇿 New Zealand (Black Ferns)
- World Ranking: #3
- Odds: +215
- Why They’re Dangerous:
- Defending champions with 6 World Cup titles
- Legendary wing Portia Woodman-Wickliffe still a threat
- Co-captains: Kennedy Tukuafu & Ruahei Damant
- Strong but in transition—recent losses to England
🇨🇦 Canada
- World Ranking: #2
- Odds: +600
- Why They’re Rising:
- Drew with New Zealand recently
- Physical, disciplined, and tactically sharp
- Looking to break into the final for the first time since 2014
🇫🇷 France
- World Ranking: #4
- Odds: +1200
- Why They’re the Dark Horse:
- Explosive backs and creative midfield
- Tip: Many analysts predict they could reach the final
The CBS-Paramount + Schedule
All Times ET
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Round
|Platforms
|Venue Name
|Venue City
|Aug. 22
|2:30 PM
|England vs. USA Eagles
|Pool A
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Stadium of Light
|Sunderland
|Aug. 23
|7:00 AM
|Australia vs. Samoa
|Pool A
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Salford Community Stadium
|Manchester
|Aug. 23
|9:45 AM
|Scotland vs. Wales
|Pool B
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Salford Community Stadium
|Manchester
|Aug. 23
|12:30 PM
|Canada vs. Fiji
|Pool B
|Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Aug. 23
|3:15 PM
|France vs. Italy
|Pool D
|Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Aug. 24
|7:00 AM
|Ireland vs. Japan
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Aug. 24
|9:45 AM
|South Africa vs. Brazil
|Pool D
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Aug. 24
|12:30 PM
|New Zealand vs. Spain
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Aug. 30
|7:00 AM
|Canada vs. Wales
|Pool B
|Paramount+
|Salford Community Stadium
|Manchester
|Aug. 30
|9:45 AM
|Scotland vs. Fiji
|Pool B
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Salford Community Stadium
|Manchester
|Aug. 30
|12:00 PM
|England vs. Samoa
|Pool A
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Aug. 30
|2:30 PM
|USA Eagles vs. Australia
|Pool A
|Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Aug. 31
|7:00 AM
|Ireland vs. Spain
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Aug. 31
|9:00 AM
|New Zealand vs. Japan
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Aug. 31
|10:30 AM
|Italy vs. South Africa
|Pool D
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Aug. 31
|11:45 AM
|France vs. Brazil
|Pool D
|Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Sept. 6
|7:00 AM
|Canada vs. Scotland
|Pool B
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Sept. 6
|8:30 AM
|USA Eagles vs. Samoa
|Pool A
|CBS (1:00 PM tape delay) & Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Sept. 6
|9:45 AM
|Wales vs. Fiji
|Pool B
|Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Sept. 6
|12:00 PM
|England vs. Australia
|Pool A
|Paramount+
|Albion Stadium
|Brighton & Hove
|Sept. 7
|7:00 AM
|Japan vs. Spain
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Community Stadium
|York
|Sept. 7
|9:00 AM
|Italy vs. Brazil
|Pool D
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Sept. 7
|9:45 AM
|New Zealand vs. Ireland
|Pool C
|Paramount+
|Albion Stadium
|Brighton & Hove
|Sept. 7
|11:45 AM
|France vs. South Africa
|Pool D
|Paramount+
|Franklin’s Gardens
|Northampton
|Sept. 13
|8:00 AM
|Winner Pool C vs. Runner-Up Pool D
|Quarterfinal 1
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Sept. 13
|11:00 AM
|Winner Pool B vs. Runner-Up Pool A
|Quarterfinal 2
|Paramount+
|Ashton Gate Stadium
|Bristol
|Sept. 14
|8:00 AM
|Winner Pool D vs. Runner-Up Pool C
|Quarterfinal 3
|Paramount+
|Sandy Park
|Exeter
|Sept. 14
|11:00 AM
|Winner Pool A vs. Runner-Up Pool B
|Quarterfinal 4
|Paramount+
|Ashton Gate Stadium
|Bristol
|Sept. 19
|2:00 PM
|Winner QF 1 vs. Winner QF 2
|Semifinal 1
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Ashton Gate Stadium
|Bristol
|Sept. 20
|10:30 AM
|Winner QF 3 vs. Winner QF 4
|Semifinal 2
|Paramount+
|Ashton Gate Stadium
|Bristol
|Sept. 27
|7:30 AM
|Bronze Final
|Bronze Final
|CBS Sports Network & Paramount+
|Twickenham Stadium
|London
|Sept. 27
|11:00 AM
|Final
|Final
|Paramount+
|Twickenham Stadium
|London