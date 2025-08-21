By: Jim Williams

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this week, with all matches taking place in England. The tournament begins on August 22 and will conclude with the final on September 27. Fans in the US can stream all the games on Paramount+, CBS, and the CBS Sports Network.

England is the clear favorite to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday in Sunderland and culminates at Twickenham on September 27. Canada and New Zealand are also expected to be strong contenders for the trophy, while the other home nations aim to reach at least the quarter-finals.

The USA Women’s National Rugby Union team, known as the Eagles, was established in 1987. The USA was the first country to win the Rugby World Cup trophy in 1991; however, they have not been able to replicate that success since then. They are one of the youngest teams in the tournament, which could make them a formidable opponent. Unfortunately, they are in the same pool as England, which presents a significant challenge.

Tournament Overview

Dates : August 22 – September 27, 2025

: August 22 – September 27, 2025 Host Nation : England

: England Teams : 16 national squads (expanded from 12 in previous editions)

: 16 national squads (expanded from 12 in previous editions) Format : Four pools of four teams Top two from each pool advance to quarter-finals Knockout rounds follow: QFs → SFs → Bronze Final → Grand Final

The Cities Host Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host Cities & Stadiums

City Stadium Region Notable Matches London Twickenham Stadium Greater London Final & Bronze Final Sunderland Stadium of Light North East England Opening Match Brighton American Express Stadium South East England Pool Stage Bristol Ashton Gate South West England Quarter-finals & Semi-finals Exeter Sandy Park South West England Pool Stage & Knockouts Northampton Franklin’s Gardens East Midlands Pool Stage Manchester Salford Community Stadium North West England Pool Stage York York Community Stadium Yorkshire & Humber

Who Are The Favorites To Get Rugby Title

England (Red Roses)

World Ranking : #1

: #1 Odds : -280

: -280 Why They’re Favored : Home advantage with massive crowd support Won 7 consecutive Six Nations titles Lost only 1 of their last 60 matches Star players: Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow Deep squad with elite coaching under John Mitchell

🇳🇿 New Zealand (Black Ferns)

World Ranking : #3

: #3 Odds : +215

: +215 Why They’re Dangerous : Defending champions with 6 World Cup titles Legendary wing Portia Woodman-Wickliffe still a threat Co-captains: Kennedy Tukuafu & Ruahei Damant Strong but in transition—recent losses to England

🇨🇦 Canada

World Ranking : #2

: #2 Odds : +600

: +600 Why They’re Rising : Drew with New Zealand recently Physical, disciplined, and tactically sharp Looking to break into the final for the first time since 2014

🇫🇷 France

World Ranking : #4

: #4 Odds : +1200

: +1200 Why They’re the Dark Horse : Explosive backs and creative midfield Tip: Many analysts predict they could reach the final

The CBS-Paramount + Schedule

