    The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this week, with all matches taking place in England. The tournament begins on August 22 and will conclude with the final on September 27. Fans in the US can stream all the games on Paramount+, CBS, and the CBS Sports Network.

    England is the clear favorite to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday in Sunderland and culminates at Twickenham on September 27. Canada and New Zealand are also expected to be strong contenders for the trophy, while the other home nations aim to reach at least the quarter-finals.

    The USA Women’s National Rugby Union team, known as the Eagles, was established in 1987. The USA was the first country to win the Rugby World Cup trophy in 1991; however, they have not been able to replicate that success since then. They are one of the youngest teams in the tournament, which could make them a formidable opponent. Unfortunately, they are in the same pool as England, which presents a significant challenge.

    Tournament Overview

    • Dates: August 22 – September 27, 2025
    • Host Nation: England
    • Teams: 16 national squads (expanded from 12 in previous editions)
    • Format:
      • Four pools of four teams
      • Top two from each pool advance to quarter-finals
      • Knockout rounds follow: QFs → SFs → Bronze Final → Grand Final

    The Cities Host Women’s Rugby World Cup

    Host Cities & Stadiums

    CityStadiumRegionNotable Matches
    LondonTwickenham StadiumGreater LondonFinal & Bronze Final
    SunderlandStadium of LightNorth East EnglandOpening Match
    BrightonAmerican Express StadiumSouth East EnglandPool Stage
    BristolAshton GateSouth West EnglandQuarter-finals & Semi-finals
    ExeterSandy ParkSouth West EnglandPool Stage & Knockouts
    NorthamptonFranklin’s GardensEast MidlandsPool Stage
    ManchesterSalford Community StadiumNorth West EnglandPool Stage
    YorkYork Community StadiumYorkshire & Humber

    Who Are The Favorites To Get Rugby Title

    England (Red Roses)

    • World Ranking: #1
    • Odds: -280
    • Why They’re Favored:
      • Home advantage with massive crowd support
      • Won 7 consecutive Six Nations titles
      • Lost only 1 of their last 60 matches
      • Star players: Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow
      • Deep squad with elite coaching under John Mitchell

    🇳🇿 New Zealand (Black Ferns)

    • World Ranking: #3
    • Odds: +215
    • Why They’re Dangerous:
      • Defending champions with 6 World Cup titles
      • Legendary wing Portia Woodman-Wickliffe still a threat
      • Co-captains: Kennedy Tukuafu & Ruahei Damant
      • Strong but in transition—recent losses to England

    🇨🇦 Canada

    • World Ranking: #2
    • Odds: +600
    • Why They’re Rising:
      • Drew with New Zealand recently
      • Physical, disciplined, and tactically sharp
      • Looking to break into the final for the first time since 2014

    🇫🇷 France

    • World Ranking: #4
    • Odds: +1200
    • Why They’re the Dark Horse:
      • Explosive backs and creative midfield
      • Tip: Many analysts predict they could reach the final

    The CBS-Paramount + Schedule

    All Times ET

    DateTimeMatchRoundPlatformsVenue NameVenue City
    Aug. 222:30 PMEngland vs. USA EaglesPool ACBS Sports Network & Paramount+Stadium of LightSunderland
    Aug. 237:00 AMAustralia vs. SamoaPool ACBS Sports Network & Paramount+Salford Community StadiumManchester
    Aug. 239:45 AMScotland vs. WalesPool BCBS Sports Network & Paramount+Salford Community StadiumManchester
    Aug. 2312:30 PMCanada vs. FijiPool BParamount+Community StadiumYork
    Aug. 233:15 PMFrance vs. ItalyPool DParamount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Aug. 247:00 AMIreland vs. JapanPool CParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Aug. 249:45 AMSouth Africa vs. BrazilPool DParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Aug. 2412:30 PMNew Zealand vs. SpainPool CParamount+Community StadiumYork
    Aug. 307:00 AMCanada vs. WalesPool BParamount+Salford Community StadiumManchester
    Aug. 309:45 AMScotland vs. FijiPool BCBS Sports Network & Paramount+Salford Community StadiumManchester
    Aug. 3012:00 PMEngland vs. SamoaPool AParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Aug. 302:30 PMUSA Eagles vs. AustraliaPool AParamount+Community StadiumYork
    Aug. 317:00 AMIreland vs. SpainPool CParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Aug. 319:00 AMNew Zealand vs. JapanPool CParamount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Aug. 3110:30 AMItaly vs. South AfricaPool DCBS Sports Network & Paramount+Community StadiumYork
    Aug. 3111:45 AMFrance vs. BrazilPool DParamount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Sept. 67:00 AMCanada vs. ScotlandPool BCBS Sports Network & Paramount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Sept. 68:30 AMUSA Eagles vs. SamoaPool ACBS (1:00 PM tape delay) & Paramount+Community StadiumYork
    Sept. 69:45 AMWales vs. FijiPool BParamount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Sept. 612:00 PMEngland vs. AustraliaPool AParamount+Albion StadiumBrighton & Hove
    Sept. 77:00 AMJapan vs. SpainPool CParamount+Community StadiumYork
    Sept. 79:00 AMItaly vs. BrazilPool DParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Sept. 79:45 AMNew Zealand vs. IrelandPool CParamount+Albion StadiumBrighton & Hove
    Sept. 711:45 AMFrance vs. South AfricaPool DParamount+Franklin’s GardensNorthampton
    Sept. 138:00 AMWinner Pool C vs. Runner-Up Pool DQuarterfinal 1CBS Sports Network & Paramount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Sept. 1311:00 AMWinner Pool B vs. Runner-Up Pool AQuarterfinal 2Paramount+Ashton Gate StadiumBristol
    Sept. 148:00 AMWinner Pool D vs. Runner-Up Pool CQuarterfinal 3Paramount+Sandy ParkExeter
    Sept. 1411:00 AMWinner Pool A vs. Runner-Up Pool BQuarterfinal 4Paramount+Ashton Gate StadiumBristol
    Sept. 192:00 PMWinner QF 1 vs. Winner QF 2Semifinal 1CBS Sports Network & Paramount+Ashton Gate StadiumBristol
    Sept. 2010:30 AMWinner QF 3 vs. Winner QF 4Semifinal 2Paramount+Ashton Gate StadiumBristol
    Sept. 277:30 AMBronze FinalBronze FinalCBS Sports Network & Paramount+Twickenham StadiumLondon
    Sept. 2711:00 AMFinalFinalParamount+Twickenham StadiumLondon

