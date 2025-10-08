Let’emRun Review of 10/04/25 and Preview of 10/11/25

It’s been a humbling few weeks for Let ’em Run, and we won’t sugarcoat it — the results haven’t lived up to our own standards, especially on Fred’s side of the ledger. Some tough beats, some bad luck, and a few off reads have left us staring at the board wondering where the tide turned.

That’s racing — but it’s also a reminder that momentum can shift just as quickly as it fades.

John Kostin running roughshod over Keeneland

While Fred’s been fighting through the storm, John’s been steady as a rock, turning in one sharp performance after another. Last weekend was no exception: four correct picks out of five, with his single just missing at the line in a brutal finish. It was a solid day for John — one that once again showed his feel for form cycles and race shape. Even when luck turns cruel, the process has been strong, and the consistency is there.

Fred’s recent run, though, has been a grind. He went 0-for-5 with our top picks in the Pick 5 last week — the first three scratched, the last two didn’t fire, and not a single one hit the board. It’s been that kind of month. But we’re not throwing in the towel. The work continues this week with sharper focus and renewed determination to turn it around — for ourselves, and for the Let ’em Run fan community that rides with us through every high and low. The belief is still there, and the bounce-back is coming.

As the great Yogi Berra once said, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” That line fits perfectly for Let’ em Run last week — cold at Belmont at the Big A, and another near miss for a big score in the late Pick 5 at Keeneland. Let’s cap the review and look ahead with purpose as we march into next weekend.

Belmont at the Big A

Race 8

Our top pick and one contender scratched, leaving us with top contender #12 Quiet Street, who ran well but settled for third.

Race 9

Once again, our top pick scratched, and our top contender #6 Waralo stepped up nicely to finish second, returning $4.48 for the effort.

Race 10

Top contender #3 Twenty Two Black scratched, leaving our top pick #8 My World to do the job — and he did, hitting the winner’s circle and paying $3.94 as the favorite.

Races 10 and 11

We went down looking in the last two, as neither our top picks nor top contenders hit the board. These two races left a bit of an empty feeling for us and our followers, but that’s the game — we take the beats and move on.

Keeneland Late Pick 5

John’s Pick 5 in the all-stakes late sequence at Keeneland was another strong effort. He nailed four of five, with his single in Race 6 finishing second by a head — a brutal near miss. The Pick 5 paid $9,299.41, showing once again that John’s reads were right there and just a touch of racing luck short of a big payday.

Coming Up This Week for Let’ em Run

Be sure to tune into Happy Hour at 3 PM on Capital Sports Network (YouTube and X) when John will dive into “Dutch” betting an exacta and explore a “Christmas Tree” structure for a superfecta bet.

Both John and Fred will also take a Deep Dive into Race 9 at Keeneland, the 1 ⅛-mile Turf — Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, breaking down pace, pedigree, and angles to watch.

As we inch closer to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup, excitement is building. The Let ’em Run team is regrouped, refocused, and ready to bring our followers sharper analysis, smarter tickets, and hopefully, bigger cashes. Every cold streak ends, every near miss teaches something, and every race is another chance to get it right.

We’ve taken our lumps, but the spirit’s still strong. This weekend, we turn the page with confidence, a few new angles in the toolkit, and the same passion that’s carried this community from the start.

The next hot streak starts now — Let ’em Run isn’t backing down.