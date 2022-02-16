We give you a chance to learn all about the best sports betting online casinos for 2022. Our experts rank the top betting sites in the USA.

Nevada was the first US state to allow betting as a solution to mitigate the adverse impacts of the great depression. As soon as the license was granted, other US states started seeking gambling licenses from the regulatory body. This led to the rise of top online sports betting sites in the US, with new platforms cropping up every few weeks. As a result, determining the best online sports betting casinos in the USA can be a tiresome task, especially if you are new to the USA online casino scene.

This read will take you through the best sites to play online casino games and punt on sports in America. Go through the list and find out which online sports betting casino suits you.

1. Bovada Casino

Bovada Casino is a top-ranking online casino website with a valid Curacao license in the US. Valid licenses and regulations are vital when selecting an online casino. This site provides a safe and secure interface protected by HTTPS protocol, SSL-data encryption technology, and an up-to-date firewall system. Bovada comes with multiple sections, with each offering the best betting activities. One of the main sections is the Bovada Casino page. The interface gives you top-tier casino games, including slot machines, table games, and live dealer games. Among the top casino games provided at Bovada include jackpot slots like 777 Deluxe and trending slots like Genesis Island.

You can also play live roulette, baccarat, and live blackjack games so long as you sign up at Bovada. In addition to the exemplary casino products, Bovada has a sports betting page for American punters. You can bet on soccer, basketball, American football, tennis, and UFC. If you are good at placing in-play bets, you will be thrilled to find out that Bovada has a live betting page. The section is incredible and spots many fixtures. These and many other aspects make Bovada the best online sports betting casino for US players.

2. BetUS Casino

Most if not all American players know BetUS Casino. The gaming site is one of the most highly-rated casinos in America, with more than 25 years of experience. BetUS features an extensive library of games, with the main option being Kingdom slot and Double Deck Blackjack, which you can play with as little as $1.00. Even though BetUS lacks USA no deposit bonus codes at the moment, its bonuses are on par with offers from the top brands in the US. You can claim free cash and free spins bonuses on the site so long as you meet the requirements.

If you scrutinize the online casino site keenly, you will notice the availability of entertaining casino tournaments. Additionally, BetUS has a loyalty program that allows you to benefit more from the casino. The operator also added a sportsbook page to make the platform even more appealing. You can display the section by clicking the sportsbook tab on the main menu bar. On the section are free to place pre-match or live bets. The BetUS sportsbook section also offers eSports betting services so that you can bet on Dota2 and CS: GO events, among others.

3. DraftKings

DraftKings is one of the most interesting and established online casino sites in the US. It is the giant company that recently placed a bid to purchase Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes. However, news came later stating, DraftKings abandons the deal to acquire Entain due to numerous reasons. Nonetheless, DraftKings is reputable in the US because of its dependable casino gaming services.

The operator works with renowned software providers to offer feature-rich slots and table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. Besides, DraftKings has live dealer games like Dream Catcher, Three Card Poker, and Side Bet City. These games are easy to play with professional croupiers managing the sessions. DraftKings also has a sports betting section which means you can bet on top football, basketball, and American football events. Remember, you can choose to use the desktop version or play on the move courtesy of the available DraftKings mobile apps.

4. BetOnline Casino

Since its formulation, BetOnline has proven to be one of the best online gaming sites in the US. The casino has multiple slot machines that feature colorful themes and immersive storylines. These slots are sourced from different software providers, including Betsoft. Another feature that makes BetOnline superior is its endless list of live casino games. These gaming solutions added to the available poker games make BetOnline the ideal online casino platform. Further analysis of the site reveals that BetOnline has the best promotions and numerous tournaments.

BetOnline has been offering sports betting services to punters since 2004. Additionally, BetOnline has the best payment methods that guarantee fast and secure online transactions. The payment solutions include cryptocurrency methods like Bitcoin and Ethereum and card transfer methods like VISA. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact customer support using the available live chat feature.

5. FanDuel Casino

FanDuel is among the top-rated casinos in the US and one of the world’s most secure sites. The gaming platform continues to attract a significant number of Americans which means Flutter’s purchase of FanDuel majority shares was a good investment. One of the advantages of having a FanDuel gaming account is that you are certain of the best offers. The online casino has a compelling welcome bonus with the best cashback promotions. Using the promo offers, you can increase your gameplay while spending less. Besides, it is the best site to play different casino games.

Some of the top games at FanDuel include slots like Triple Red Hot 7s and Devine Fortune. You can also play different live casino games and table games. Most gaming solutions have demo versions that you can play for free. But before doing so, you must sign up for an account. Note that FanDuel is compatible with your computer and smartphone. After all, the online casino platform has an equally immersive mobile site and mobile apps. Finally, FanDuel has a working betting site where you can place sports bets.