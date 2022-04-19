The First MLB Regular Season Power Rankings are out. The Dodgers and the Jays lead the way with the Rays at No. 8

The first week of the Major League Baseball season is in the books and according to MLB.COM the Tampa Bay Rays are the 8th best team in the rankings. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are one and two leading the pack as both came out of the box starting strong.

1. Dodgers (1 last week)

The season has started exactly as the Dodgers planned: they’ve outscored opponents 40-9 during their six-game winning streak, and their starting pitchers are also keeping up their end of the deal, posting a 0.56 ERA during that stretch.

2. Blue Jays (2)

Including their 4-3 win over the A’s Sunday, the Jays have won 18 of Alek Manoah’s first 22 big league starts, including each of his last nine. Manoah was strong again Sunday, allowed two runs over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Entering this game, his ERA (3.06) since his debut last May 27 ranked fourth in the AL among pitchers with 100 innings pitched.

3. White Sox (3)

Even with a 9-3 loss to the Rays on Sunday, White Sox starters have opened the season strong, combining for a 2.68 ERA (12 earned runs in 40 1/3 innings pitched). Michael Kopech is off to a good start — in two outings, he’s allowed one earned run over nine innings with a 0.78 WHIP.

4. Astros (7)

The Astros dropped two of three over the weekend against the Mariners, the team expected to be their biggest challenge in the AL West race. But Houston’s nine-game road trip to open the season — its longest trek of the year — was a success (5-4). Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who replaced Carlos Correa, is off to a hot start, slashing .345/.375/.621 with five extra-base hits through his first eight games

5. Mets (12)

If the bullpen can catch up to the rest of the team, this should be a good year for the Mets. They opened the season with a 7-3 mark, and their starter ERA is tops in baseball. The rotation has allowed six earned runs in 50 1/3 innings for a 1.07 ERA. The bullpen, however, is struggling: its 4.64 ERA entering Sunday’s game was the third worst in the NL.

6. Yankees (6)

7. Giants (9)

8. Rays (5)

9. Padres (10)

10. Cardinals (13)

11. Braves (8)

12. Brewers (4)

13. Red Sox (11)

14. Guardians (20)

15. Mariners (14)

16. Phillies (15)

17. Tigers (17)

18. Angels (18)

19. Twins (16)

20. Rockies (24)

21. Cubs (23)

22. Marlins (19)

23. A’s (27)

24. Nationals (25)

25. Royals (21)

26. Rangers (22)

27. Pirates (29)

28. Reds (26)

29. D-backs (28)

30. Orioles (30)

Voters: Alyson Footer, Anthony Castrovince, Paul Casella, Mark Feinsand, Nathalie Alonso, Mike Petriello, Sarah Langs, Andrew Simon, David Venn, Brett Blueweiss