Golf fans are getting a rare December treat as the Optum Golf Channel Games make their primetime debut tonight on Golf Channel and USA Network, beginning with a pre‑game show at 7 p.m. ET. This first‑of‑its‑kind, made‑for‑television event brings together the sport’s two biggest stars—Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler—as captains of four‑man teams competing under the lights at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Designed specifically for TV, the Games blend speed, pressure, and entertainment, offering a fresh twist on golf’s traditional offseason exhibitions. With a mix of power challenges, precision contests, and team‑based strategy, the event aims to deliver a fast‑paced, viewer‑friendly primetime show unlike anything else in the sport.

High‑Energy Challenges Built for TV Drama

The competition format features five unique skills challenges, each crafted to test different aspects of the players’ games while keeping the action moving quickly for viewers. The Timed Drive Competition pits players in head‑to‑head duels with only two minutes to combine power and accuracy into a scoring grid. The Timed Short Game Competition raises the pressure even further, requiring players to chip and putt from multiple locations before navigating a putting gauntlet—all in just three minutes.

One of the night’s most anticipated segments is the 14‑Club Challenge, where two‑man teams share a single bag and must use each club only once in a closest‑to‑the‑pin showdown. The twist: each team must also designate a player to hit a left‑handed 15th shot. The Team Relay adds a race‑against‑the‑clock element, with four players alternating shots across four holes. Finally, the Captains’ Challenge brings McIlroy and Scheffler together in a one‑on‑one showdown featuring irons, wedges, bunker shots, and pressure putts from 10 and 30 feet.

A Star‑Studded Broadcast Team and Production Crew

Tonight’s broadcast features a deep roster of on‑air talent. Keith Mitchell joins longtime Golf Channel voice Steve Sands for booth commentary. On the course, Smylie Kaufman, Brad Faxon, and Johnson Wagner will provide real‑time insight and player interviews. Wagner will also join Anna Jackson for pre‑ and post‑game studio coverage, while rising golf media personality Kai Trump contributes tutorials and participates in the trophy ceremony.

Behind the scenes, Emmy‑winning producers Mark Loomis and Chris Maguire, along with director Jeff Jastrow, lead the production team, working in partnership with PGA TOUR Studios, EverWonder Studio, and producer Bryan Zuriff to bring this innovative event to life.