A.O. Live coverage of the Women’s Final: Can Barty end 44-year drought and be the first Aussie woman to win at home?

Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype — and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final. Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament. Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old Collins had endometriosis and last April underwent surgery, affecting most of her season. She’s now just one win away from achieving her childhood dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion. The all-Australian men’s doubles final is also set for Saturday, when Matt Ebden and Max Purcell will take on the so-called Special Ks — Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s Singles Semifinals: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat No. 7 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles Final: No. 5 Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic beat Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY:

500 — Nadal’s career tally of tour-level match wins on hard courts.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“Again, I’m going to play somebody going for the 21st Slam.” — Medvedev after advancing to a final against Rafael Nadal, who is chasing a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in last year’s U.S. Open final to prevent the Serbian star setting the record.

