TNT Sports’ English-language coverage of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States will continue this weekend with five matches featured over the next three days. Today’s coverage will kick off with Chelsea vs. Flamengo at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and DAZN. Later tonight, Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors will meet at 9 p.m. on TBS and DAZN. Thirty-minute pregame shows will lead into both matches.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 21, River Plate will face Monterrey at the Rose Bowl on TBS, truTV and DAZN starting at 9 p.m. A 30-minute pre-match will lead into the day’s action.

Sunday’s lineup on TNT, truTV and DAZN will showcase a pair of Group Stage fixtures starting with Real Madrid vs. Pachuca at 3 p.m. Later, Manchester City will face Al Ain at 9 p.m. Coverage for both matches will start with 30-minute pregame shows.

DAZN and TNT Sports’ comprehensive coverage of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 also includes half-time (presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals) and post-match coverage (presented by Michelob Ultra).

The following are upcoming talent assignments for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches broadcast on TNT Sports and DAZN through Thursday, June 26 (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Network Friday, June 20 1:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show B.J. Callaghan, Luis Garcia, Kei Kamara & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN 2 p.m. Flamengo vs. Chelsea Kevin Egan & Brian Dunseth TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra B.J. Callaghan, Luis Garcia, Kei Kamara & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Brad Guzan & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN 9 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Tony Husband & Steve McManaman TBS & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Brad Guzan & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN Saturday, June 21 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Kieran Gibbs, Melissa Ortiz, Derrick Williams & Alex Scott TBS, truTV & DAZN 9 p.m. River Plate vs. Monterrey Andres Cantor & Steve McManaman TBS, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Kieran Gibbs, Melissa Ortiz, Derrick Williams & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN Sunday, June 22 2:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Juan Pablo Angel, Conor Coady, Luis Garcia & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Luke Wileman & Steve McManaman TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Juan Pablo Angel, Conor Coady, Luis Garcia & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Kieran Gibbs, Melissa Ortiz, Derrick Williams & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN 9 p.m. Manchester City vs. Al Ain Tony Husband & Brad Guzan TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Kieran Gibbs, Melissa Ortiz, Derrick Williams & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN Monday, June 23 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Conor Coady, Brad Guzan, Pellegrino Matarazzo & Lauren Jbara TBS, truTV & DAZN 9 p.m. Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Andres Cantor & Brian Dunseth TBS, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Conor Coady, Brad Guzan, Pellegrino Matarazzo & Lauren Jbara TBS, truTV & DAZN Tuesday, June 24 2 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Juan Pablo Angel, Conor Coady, Melissa Ortiz & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN 3 p.m. Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Kevin Egan & Steve McManaman TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Juan Pablo Angel, Conor Coady, Melissa Ortiz & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN Wednesday, June 25 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia, Kieran Gibbs & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN 9 p.m. Inter Milan vs. River Plate Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia, Kieran Gibbs & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN Thursday, June 26 2 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Conor Coady, Luis Garcia & Alex Scott TNT & DAZN 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Manchester City Luke Wileman & Brian Dunseth TNT & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Conor Coady, Luis Garcia & Alex Scott TNT & DAZN

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has brought together 32 of soccer’s best clubs from around the world with matches being played in twelve venues across the US – culminating with the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13.

TNT Sports’ networks TNT, TBS and truTV will televise 24 of the tournament’s matches in the U.S., while all 63 fixtures will be broadcasted for free around the world and domestically on DAZN.

In March, DAZN and TNT Sports announced a multi-faceted partnership in the United States to provide fans more ways to watch the action from the group stage, knockout stages and the Final in more ways, across more platforms.



Together, TNT Sports and DAZN have enhanced the fan experience with English-language studio programming – originating from TNT Sports’ Techwood studios in Atlanta – plus additional ancillary programming throughout the tournament. Furthermore, TNT Sports’ Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and B/R Football will produce and share content across their social platforms.



Additional programming and production details for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be announced throughout the event.

